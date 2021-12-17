Covid and Omicron, Berlin classifies France and Denmark as ‘high risk’ – Foreign

Rome, December 17, 2021 – The shadow of Covid, and of Omicron variant, on Christmas holidays in Europe and in the world. In Germany the fifth wave is already looking with fear, which will be massive due to the South African variant, according to the Minister of Health. L’Austria blinds the holidays and announces: no dinner at Christmas and New Year for the no vax. There Great Britain it is proceeding from record to daily records as numbers of infections, and is in full emergency (The queen has also changed the Christmas programs). There Denmark, one of the first to remove all limitations and then retrace her steps, now it closes cinemas, theaters and concert halls for everyone, vaccinated or not. Many nations are vaccinating, or are about to do, children between 5 and 11 years old, in Italy for example they started yesterday. And in France they will leave as soon as possible given that the OK from the National Ethics Advisory Committee (Ccne) for the administration of the serum has arrived (But the last word will be for the parents). Berlin ranks the France and Denmark as “high risk of transmission areas” of Covid-19.

In Europe, even the smallest are worried, according to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) more than 820,000 children and young people (0-17 years) were positive between August 2020 and October 2021 in 10 European countries, namely Austria, Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Slovakia and Sweden. While in general, according to current AFP estimates, the Coronavirus has killed at least 5.3 million people worldwide since the end of 2019, and the emergency continues. The countries that have counted the most deaths are the United States with 803,503 deaths, according to Brazil (617,395), then India (476,478) and Mexico (297,187).

In the last 24 hours, Germany has recorded 50,968 new cases of Covid and another 437 deaths. The weekly incidence drops to 331.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Authorities are pessimistic, Karl Lauterbach, German Health Minister revealed to the press: “We expect a massive fifth wave of coronavirus infections, due to the Omicron variant”. And he explains that, even if he considers the less dangerous variant as symptoms, it remains a big problem for Healthcare: “Even a less severe course will not make a big difference” in fact “the rate of growth of the infections cancels the advantage” by loading the departments in any case and intensive care in the long run. So the minister considers it “A key step in this pandemic”. According to experts, Omicron could become dominant in Germany already within the year.

Tight in Ireland in the face of the advance of the Omicron variant. Starting from Sunday 19 December and until January 30th pubs and restaurants will have to close at 20. The premier announced it Micheal Martin. “Across Europe there must be a sharp reduction in contacts between people”, he explained, admitting however that these are “deeply disappointing for many” measures.

The Austrian authorities continue on the road to restrictions in the face of numbers of infections that are still too high, so the lockdown remains for people not vaccinated during the holidays. Practically the no vax can hope they are in family dinners for Christmas and New Year, and with a limited number of people (max 10). No dinners. The vaccinated and the recovered, on the other hand, will be able to meet up to a maximum of 25, and without the obligation of 2-G (geimpft / vaccinated or genese / cured in six months).

The United Kingdom for the third consecutive day is facing the record of infections: 93,045 new cases, a little less than 5,000 yesterday (and 111 deaths today). The alarm is due to the high transmissibility of the omicron variant (3,201 cases connected to the variant today, double yesterday). In two weeks the infections have grown at a rate of 67%. In the country, the shortage of health personnel in hospitals overloaded with patients is becoming a serious problem.

The Omicron variant is dominated in Scotland and has been diagnosed in 51.4% of cases, according to Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon. The prime minister said Omicron has now “replaced the Delta” as the dominant strain in the country. “The tsunami I warned about a week ago is starting to hit us.” In Scotland, however, the situation is less serious than in London: there are 522 people in hospital, 10 fewer than yesterday, and in the last 24 hours another 7 deaths from complications have been reported. However, Sturgeon urged to be vaccinated: cases double every 2-3 days.

Vaccinated or not, Denmark closes its cinemas, theaters and concert halls in front of the impressive number of infections: yesterday almost 10,000 in 24 hours. This was announced by the Danish premier, Mette Frederiksen.

Tightening of anti Covid measures also in Switzerland: from Monday, limits on access to public places for the unvaccinated will come into force, and a return to smart working. The Swiss Federal Council has issued a statement: “Only people who have been vaccinated or cured will have access to restaurants, cultural spaces and sports and recreational facilities”. Limits also in private meetings during the holidays: maximum ten people, including children. The decision comes following the increase in infections with over 11 thousand cases recorded yesterday, and the Omicron threat.

Green light in France by the National Ethics Advisory Committee (Ccne) for the opening of vaccinations against Covid for the age group 5-11 years. But he also insisted on leaving the choice up to parents. Excluding the hypothesis of a health pass for the little ones. The deadline for the booster dose will be reduced to 4 months.

The Madrid authorities have announced some measures: in Andalusia it will be mandatory to present a green pass in order to access bars, restaurants or clubs, while in Catalonia the 10-day quarantine for close contacts is back. Spain is tyorna to experience a surge in new cases. One of the worst situations is in the Basque Country with the worst incidence in the country, so much so that the Basque authorities have asked citizens to limit family gatherings on holidays. Madrid and the whole region are also worrying, the governor, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has come to predict “new infections” in the coming weeks, and asked the people of Madrid to “be very careful” when meeting “at home and in closed places” . In Spain a valid green pass is required in most regions, but not in Madrid.

Even Israel in the last 24 hours has seen an increase in infections 838. A figure not to be underestimated, given that it is the highest in the last two months, underlined the Israeli Ministry of Health. The increase in positives from the previous day was 181 more, and it is feared that the numbers will continue to increase as the Omicron variant becomes popular. A girls’ school with 62 infections was closed yesterday in Jerusalem. Similarly, Knesset security personnel are quarantined. The proposal to ask for the Green Pass in order to access Israeli shopping centers after protests by entrepreneurs is not yet law.

The Ottawa authorities, struggling with the Omicron variant, have asked Canadians to avoid all international travel that is not essential. The serious situation in Ontario, the most populous Canadian province, has placed the limit of 50% of spectators at major events, including sports such as NBA matches. Justin Trudeau also asked his fellow citizens not to venture abroad, remembering that those who enter and return to the country will have to carry out a test anyway.

South Korea counted 7,000 new cases for the third consecutive day, and 73 deaths. There are 151 cases of the Omicron variant. Numbers that from tomorrow trigger new restrictions against Covid, until January 2. Stop at home meetings of more than 4 people, in addition to cohabitants, and closing at 9 pm for bars and restaurants. In the country, 81.7% of the population, approximately 52 million people, completed the primary vaccination cycle and 19.5% also received the third dose.

The country that reported the Omicron variant to the rest of the world sees infections rise sharply, but does not record an increase in deaths, with a lower number of deaths than the other waves. Michelle Groome of the National Institute of Communicable Diseases points out, “Hospitalizations are not increasing at such a dramatic rate.” According to a colleague of hers, Wassilla Jassat, the number of people treated with oxygen is “lower than in previous waves”. According to the Minister of Health, Joe Phaala, these data do not mean that it is a less virulent variant, but rather that the vaccines are working and make the disease serious: “This is probably due to the significant coverage of the vaccine.” South Africa with over three million infections is the most affected African country.

Yesterday Russia had 28,486 new cases, including 25 Omicron. President Vladimir Putin believes that the Sputnik V vaccine, made in Russian laboratories, is effective against the coronavirus variant. For the Russian president, Moscow is ready to share the “Sputnik Light” vaccine with other countries as a booster dose. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) sovereign fund (RDIF) also spoke to emphasize the advantages of the national serum, arguing that Sputnik V provides a high level of protection against serious diseases and hospitalization in the face of the Omicron strain.

Over 617,500 people have died from coronavirus, while 141 million citizens have been vaccinated with two doses, are the numbers of Brazil, second in the world for number of victims after the United States. The green-gold average is impressive: 145 deaths a day in the last week, with 3,805 cases in the last hours. The total is very high: 22,203,136 positives since the beginning of the pandemic. However, the data on vaccinated people is also high: 141.08 million people received the two doses of Pfizer vaccines, AstraZeneca and CoronaVac, or the single dose of Janssen, i.e. 66.1% of the population (160.5 million at least one dose, at 75.2%).

The Japanese Ministry of Health has updated the new coronavirus cases to 190. There were only two deaths, with 27 patients in serious condition. The record of infections was reported in Kanagawa prefecture in central Japan: 36 cases. While Tokyo has 30 new infections.

