Covid and Omicron variant, Sileri: difficult to get to the red areas

“It will hardly be possible to have red areas again. Today for the Omicron variant we are a little less worried because the third dose protects. But today it is not scientifically possible to establish who should take the third dose according to the level of antibodies “. This was reported by the Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, speaking in the Constitutional Affairs Commission on the topic “Vaccination obligations and strengthening of Covid-19 green certifications”. And giving a picture of the health situation in the country, to date. “The current circulation of the virus is not even comparable to that of a year ago and all the containment measures are leading to a passage of Italy through a fourth wave, I would say relatively safely”, he then reported again. “We have positive uphill, uphill hospital admissions but in a very, very gradual and contained way,” he said.

Green Pass, government works on revocation for Covid positives “We will be the first in Europe to have the possibility of revoking the green certificate. The privacy guarantor has given the ok today, so in the next dpcm this possibility will come to an end, later recognized by the platform, to be able to deny and suspend the Green pass. The same will become active again at the end of the quarantine “. This was confirmed by Sileri himself, also in reference to the application defect in the system which, recently, had allowed a young Milanese, mildly positive, to violate the quarantine to reach his girlfriend in Turin.

Covid, from tomorrow vaccination obligation for school staff and police Among the issues touched upon by Sileri, also that relating to the vaccination obligation, already “extended to some professional categories, justified by the observation that this allows operators to be protected against infectious risk, protects patients in the case of health workers, serves to defend the operation of health services ensuring the quality of the services provided ”, explained the undersecretary. Reiterating that “the introduction of compulsory health treatment allows the principle of state law to be respected”. Among other things, he explained, “the introduction of the obligation calls into question the fundamental principles in the matter of health protection attributed to the legislative power of the State. The right of the person to be treated effectively must be guaranteed on an equal footing throughout the country through general state legislation and this principle also applies to the imposition of medical treatment ”, he added.