Covid and reinfections, still many cases – Civonline.it

Doctor Ursino: “Anomalous situations to investigate”

CIVITAVECCHIA – There are still 1250 cases of covid present in the city and there are also many reinfections. An anomalous phenomenon on which the ASL Roma 4 is paying particular attention, at least to better understand the reasons. “We are starting to type some cases – explained the director of the company prevention department Simona Ursino – because there are people who return symptomatic after about a month so we want to see what kind of variant it is”. In fact, there are currently many variants in circulation and the company is trying to study the phenomenon. “These are anomalous situations – continued Ursino – that must be investigated”. A phase of coexistence with the virus in which, however, it remains essential not to let your guard down. “I address – said the regional health councilor Alessio D’Amato in the daily update from the Lazio covid front – an invitation to caution and respect for correct behavior, especially in these holidays”. The covid peak is expected by the end of the month. Meanwhile, the Region announces that bookings will start tomorrow on the regional portal, according to the usual procedures or from your general practitioner or pharmacies. «We remember – say from Pisana – that the vaccination with 4 doses is aimed at over 80 and over 60 who fall within the categories of fragility identified by the Ministry. We also remind you that those who have been positive after the third dose (booster) are exempted from the new recall ».

