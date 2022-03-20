Covid and schools, in Sicily there is a resumption of infections

After an interlude of 24 hours, the toll of new infections from SarsCov2 identified in Sicily returns to increase, albeit slightly, rising above six thousand, and to grow, on a weekly basis and after a month with a downward trend, are also the infections emerged from the school front, albeit by a whisker and net of nursery schools and nursery schools, where the virus curve appears stable. The data of the Regional Education Office say this, which in its latest report, compared to the previous focus, records an increase both in the incidence of quarantined classes, from 6.7 to 7.8% of the total number of institutions monitored, and in the rate of positive pupils, in Dad or in isolation who attend primary school and lower and upper secondary school, with passed, respectively, from 2.6 to 2.8% and 2.5 to 3%, while in the kindergarten the threshold stands at 2.2%.

Returning to the general and daily picture, the Regional Epidemiological Observatory marks 6,107 new infections, 161 more than last Friday, but compared to 40,165 swabs processed, 1351 more, for a positivity rate that remains stable, around the 15%. In yesterday’s bulletin another 15 deaths were recorded, for a total of 9,848 victims since the beginning of the emergency, and 8395 recovered, while on the hospital front there are 910 beds occupied by Covid patients, of which 852 (six fewer) in medical area and 58 (two less) in intensive care, where there are five daily admissions. This, on a provincial scale, is the distribution of new infections, to which we must add the now usual cases reported late to the Ministry of Health, equal, this time to 1,748: Messina 1,787, Palermo 1,777 cases, Catania 908, Agrigento 807, Trapani 781, Ragusa 626, Siracusa 524, Caltanissetta 492, Enna 153. These are numbers that in the next few hours, due to the physiological buffer drop of the weekend, should start to decline again, and then rise again next Tuesday, while the island and all the rest of Italy will start at the end of the state of emergency and, from May 1st, the substantial filing of the green pass provided for by the latest national law decree. Too soon to return to a normal life, now that the positives are increasing and with the vaccine boosters that were inoculated in many subjects over four months ago?

For Carmelo Iacobello, director of the UOC of Infectious Diseases of the Cannizzaro hospital in Catania, “there is no alternative, because we are waiting for an anti-Covid serum calibrated on the new SarsCov2 mutations, preferably developed with protein-based technology such as Novavax, and net of immunosuppressed patients who need a booster, we certainly cannot go on with fourth or fifth doses every four months, because in this way, instead of strengthening our immune system, we would end up tired it. We must rather learn to live with the virus, aware that Omicron and its sub-variants, although more contagious than the Delta strain, are less aggressive and pathogenic, taking care, even after the end of the state of emergency, to use the rules of prophylaxis when we are in front of elderly or unvaccinated people “.

