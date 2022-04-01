Covid and shows, half of the audience did not return to the theater

Do you want to advertise on this site?

A 76% decline in tickets sold in cinemas, theaters and concert halls in Lombardyand one in two live entertainment enthusiasts who, in our region, has not yet returned to cinemas and theaters.

Especially for fear of contagion, but also due to the lack of attractive offers. These are the most striking data that emerge from the survey commissioned by the Lombardy Region and the Cariplo Foundation, as part of the Next project – Laboratory of ideas, presented yesterday by the regional councilor for Culture Stefano Bruno Galli, in the presence of the president of Agis, the general association Italian of the show, Mino Dinoia.

The research, carried out by the Fitzcarraldo Foundation, made use of the collaboration of Esselunga who made available the database of 22 thousand Fidaty Card holders in Lombardy: 2,795 those who replied. The data, four months after the survey (conducted between 10 and 20 December 2021, in the time of the resumption of the pandemic) may have already changed. But they still offer reflection materials.

89.1% of the sampleconcentrated in Milan and the metropolitan area (for 63.9%; Brescia 7.3% of those who responded) and mainly over 45, he had attended face-to-face performances prior to the pandemic, indifferently attending cinema, theater and concerts. From the reopening after the second lockdown (in April 2021) until December, however, 49.6% had not yet got back into the habit, 35.1% had returned to attend show venues but with less assiduity, on 12 % as before, and 2.4% more than before.

Among the reasons that hinder the return or less frequentation, almost half (48.6% and 47.1% respectively) he alleged the fear of contagion. But 12.9% of those who did not resume, and 14.6% of those who reduced attendance, did not find “anything interesting to see”, 10.7% and 11.9% respectively have “Habits changed”, and 7.1% and 7.9% used online use.

“I am not worried about the use of digital use – underlined Galli – which the majority considers transitory, but habits have changed, and merchants must take this into account. Greater comfort and safety of spaces are required, but above all a level of quality that stimulates participation in presence. I think we need to rethink support for culture through tenders – the commissioner concluded -, resources are less and less, a change of pace is needed “.

