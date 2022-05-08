“Covid and stress, I couldn’t take it anymore” – Corriere.it

from Carlo d’Elia

Maggiore Hospital of Lodi, the life choice of the nurse Sabrina Iachetti at 55 and after 36 on duty: «Impossible shifts and infernal rhythms, were terrible months because of the virus. I suffer from Pandemic fatigue ». Now she is in charge of the administrative management of the photovoltaic company owned by the brothers

“Why did I resign? Because I couldn’t take it anymore. The hardest months of Covid have been terrible. Since February 2020, between impossible shifts and infernal rhythms, I have managed the first intensive sub ward in Europe, treating patients who in complexity are inferior only to resuscitation. It wasn’t easy ». Sabrina Iachetti was head nurse, an experienced nurse. She chose to quit her job at 55. He has always worked at the Maggiore hospital in Lodi but, after 36 years of service, almost two of which in the Covid trenches, he made a choice of life. On January 27, he decided to resign, leaving his “his” nurses and the passion of a lifetime, and chose a job behind a desk. Today he is in charge of the administrative management of the photovoltaic company owned by his brothersjust outside Lodi.

Five years after retirement “Five years after retirement, I had to change my life to be able to move forward,” he explains. The health emergency, between unsustainable shifts and the enormous difficulties experienced by all the staff in the most desperate weeks of the pandemic, have led Iachetti exhausted. So much so that she was diagnosed with the Pandemic fatigue: an insidious fatigue that leads day after day to the loss of trust, hope and anger. “I’ve decided to take a break, right now I’m sick of sanity and how it has changed – he says -. The nurse is underpaid and stressed. It is not easy to move forward and I also understand the many colleagues who have decided to leave. After 36 years of work it was not easy for me to change my life ».

“I will never forget” Iachetti, who still today is the regional referent for IRC (Italian resuscitation council, an association that brings together operators involved in cardiopulmonary resuscitation), remembers: “What we experienced at the Lodi hospital in the early days of Covid I will never forget. The fear, the patients arriving, the uncertainty. For 40 consecutive days, basically until Easter 2020, I stayed in the ward. Long shifts, never a day off. But the second wave, which began in October 2020, was in some respects even more violent. All the staff found themselves managing the Covid patients, which were constantly increasing, transforming entire departments into areas dedicated to patients with the virus, but in the meantime we also had to try to recover the waiting lists for outpatient visits. And the nurses for the Covid area were less and less ».

The new job A continuous tension, which led the former head nurse to have to pull the rope more than necessary. Until the decision to quit his life’s work, forever. “Changes have never scared me. I have to admit that I feel good in the new job. The quality of my life, which has improved compared to the last few years, certainly benefits. I’ve always been used to working hard, making huge sacrifices. Now I’m back in the game, trying with all my strength to learn a new job. What do I miss from the hospital? Certainly the colleagues, the environment, the interaction with patients too. But I am convinced that I made the right choice. With the new healthcare it is increasingly difficult to be a good nurse: organization is often lacking. We also need a different management of the people who work there every day in healthcare ».

