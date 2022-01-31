Covid and tampons, how much do Italians spend each?

The Italians have spent out of their own pockets over 2 billion euros to undergo swabs for Covid research. The data comes from the survey commissioned by Facile.it to mUp Research and Norstat, carried out on a representative sample of the adult national population, from which it emerged that from March to today about 26.8 million adults have had one or more tampons for a feewith an average per capita expenditure of around 76 euros.

“The cost of tampons – explains Irene Giani, head of life and health policies at Facile.it – ​​is just one of the expenses that, due to the pandemic, have begun to burden Italian families. Economic help in this sense can come from protective insurance of health; generally the swab is not excluded from coverage for diagnostic tests, but a medical certificate is required stating that it is needed to confirm the diagnosis of Covid. If it is a swab carried out before a trip, however, it is good to know that some policies reimburse the cost in the event of a positive outcome “.

For almost 1 in 5 Italians, the amount paid was much higher than the average; 3.4 million individuals spent between 100 and 200 euros, while almost 2 million had to budget more than 200 euros; the age groups who paid the most on average are 25-34 year olds (93 euros) and 45-54 year olds (81 euros). From a territorial point of view, it is the residents of Central Italy who, again on average, have spent the most to make tampons for a fee (81 euros). The cost affected, albeit in different ways, both the workers (80 euros) and the unemployed (60 euros).

But which and how many swabs did the interviewees do? 51% said they had done a quick test in a pharmacy or other health facility, 36% a molecular one while 32% a quick self-administered one, for an average of over 6 swabs per head.

Of these 6 tampons, 4 were made in the last three months and, consequently, most of the costs were concentrated in this period of time: if as mentioned, on average, Italians have budgeted 76 euros to verify their health compared to Covid, 52 euros have been spent in the last three months alone.

In most cases, a swab was carried out following contact with a positive person (35.1%), because they did not feel well (30.6%) or, even without having to do so, because a relative / acquaintance had had contact with a positive (19.6%); 3.6 million those who did it to be able to work. Ultimately, as many as two million people took the test out of fear alone.