Covid and travel, restrictions in Europe and around the world

The arrival of the Christmas holidays and the increase in infections from Covid due to the Omicron variant have forced many European countries to adopt some restrictions to contain the virus.

In Austria from 20 December only those who have already received the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine will be able to enter freely. For those who have not yet undergone the booster, a negative swab is required, while the unvaccinated will have to undergo ten days of quarantine.

In the UK, authorities are working on a two-week lockdown plan in England to be implemented after Christmas to try to block the circulation of the virus, but the final decision has not yet been made. The Times reports, specifying that ministers will very soon present proposals to re-establish restrictions such as those applied in the spring: a maximum of six people authorized for indoor meetings between friends and family, limits to weddings and funerals and limited service to outdoor tables for pubs and restaurants. However, the daily stresses, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not yet approved the plans and still yesterday insisted that he does not intend to “close”.

In France, the government has asked mayors to cancel concerts and fireworks shows scheduled for New Year’s Eve, Paris has already announced the cancellation of events on the Champs-Elysee. Urgent grounds requirement re-established for travel to and from the UK.

In Germany a mandatory quarantine has been introduced for unvaccinated travelers from France and Denmark; from 19 December Norway, Lebanon and Andorra will also be added to the list of countries.

In Switzerland from 20 December, only vaccinated or cured people will be able to access restaurants, cultural sites and sports and recreational facilities, as well as indoor events.

In Ireland from 19 December until the end of January bars, pubs and restaurants will close at 8pm.

In Denmark shutters down for a month for theaters, cinemas and concert halls, along with amusement parks and museums.

In the rest of the world

In Canada in Quebec, the authorities asked to limit guests to Christmas dinners to ten; secondary schools and universities will resume distance learning for at least one week once the holiday period has ended. From Monday, shops, bars, restaurants and theaters as well as gyms will have to reduce their reception capacity by 50%.

In South Korea mandatory closing times have been restored for cafes, restaurants, cinemas and other public places while private meetings must be limited to four people.

In the United States in Los Angeles from today all municipal employees – including police and firefighters – who have not obtained exemption for medical or religious reasons, will have to be vaccinated, otherwise they will be placed on administrative leave. Over 2,500 officers remain reluctant and have asked for an exemption which will be examined.