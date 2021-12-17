Covid and travel to and from Italy: the guide with the rules for getting around at Christmas

Milan, December 16, 2021 – What is coming is the second Christmas at the time of Covid. Of course, the situation compared to last year is very different, thanks to the progress of the vaccination campaign in Italy and – at very different speeds – around the world. But they will not be normal holidays anyway: the Omicron variant gallops and is scary e countries are once again raising barriers. Even Italy, which with the order of Minister Speranza of 14 December, valid from today and until January 31st, has introduced a firm squeeze in the discipline of arrivals in our territory, arousing controversy both within and in the European Union. For those who still decide to celebrate Christmas and the end of the year abroad, here is a quick ten-point guide to understand how to be in good standing and leave (and come back) safely.

To enter or re-enter Italy from European Union countries (and also from other non-EU European countries), from today 16 December and until 31 January it is no longer enough to present the Green pass. The new rules foreseen by the decree of 14 December apply, which it imposes two different disciplines for those who are vaccinated (or cured) and those who are not.









– In the first case, showing before departure the Green pass (or another certification) that proves complete vaccination for at least 14 days or recovery, it will also be necessary to present to the carrier a negative swab made in the previous 24 hours (if rapid) or in the previous 48 hours (if molecular). Once you arrive in Italy, you will NOT need to quarantine.

– In the second case, if there is no evidence of vaccination or recovery from Covid, in addition to the obligation to present the negative swab at departure, upon arrival in Italy it will be necessary to sgo to a quarantine (fiduciary isolation and health surveillance) for a period of five days, at the end of which the swab must be repeated molecular or antigenic.

Here is the list of countries for which these rules apply: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark (including Faroe Islands and Greenland), Estonia, Finland, France (including Guadeloupe, Martinique, Guyana, Réunion, Mayotte and excluding other territories located outside the European continent), Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands (excluding territories located outside the European continent), Poland, Portugal (including Azores and Madeira), Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (including territories on the African continent), Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Andorra, Principality of Monaco.









For those arriving from: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Colombia, United Arab Emirates, Japan, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Republic of Korea, United States of America, Uruguay, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Special Administrative Regions, the same rules apply: for vaccinated or recovered there is only the obligation of the swab on departure (72 hours for the molecular one, 24 for the fast one). To return from the UK the term of the molecular swab is 48 hours. For the others, the obligation to have a swab plus a five-day quarantine and a swab at the end.

For all other countries it is not possible to travel from Italy for tourism, but only for reasons such as work, health, necessity. In any case, for those returning from these countries, preturn a tampon to the carrier upon boarding molecular negative (in the previous 72 hours), or antigenic (24 hours). Upon arrival in Italy, a ten-day quarantine is expected, at the end of which it is necessary to make a second tampon.









However, there are some countries for which it is possible to leave Italy for tourism in the context of tourist corridors. I am: Aruba, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Dominican Republic, Egypt (limited to the tourist areas of Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam). Proof of complete vaccination or recovery is required to go to these locations. To return to Italy, a negative swab (rapid or molecular) made in the previous 48 hours must be presented upon departure. Upon arrival at the airport, another swab must be taken.

Finally, there is a list of countries from which it is not possible to enter Italy (flights are also suspended): South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, eSwatini, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia.

The UK has recently tightened the rules, which it had eased just a month ago. To enter the country it is mandatory (in addition to the usual Passenger locator form) to show the result of a negative molecular swab upon arrival done in the previous 48 hours and this applies to everyone, vaccinated and unvaccinated.









The disciplines are then divided according to whether or not vaccination or recovery can be demonstrated:

– for the vaccinated or recovered (the European Green pass is fine), once they arrive, they must be respected precautionary isolation up to the result of the molecular swab to be carried out within the second day (which must be booked before starting from a special list).

– for the unvaccinated, it is added to the previous rules the ten-day quarantine obligation and the requirement of a tampon on the second day and one on the eighth day of arrival in the UK.

The United States has only recently reopened its doors to tourists and only to those who have completed the vaccination cycle. But that’s not enough. Upon boarding, the negative result of a swab must be presented the day before departure. The vaccination obligation does not apply to children under 18 (who can therefore enter the country) but if they are more than 2 years old they must also have a swab the day before leaving.

For those arriving from Italy, just present the Green pass that demonstrates vaccination or recovery. In the absence, it is possible to enter the country with a negative molecular swab done in the 72 hours prior to entry, or done in the following 24 hours.









– Spain: the rules are different depending on whether you come from a region or a country considered at risk. Italy is among those considered at risk. To enter it is necessary to present the certification that proves the cure or vaccination or the negative result of a molecular or antigenic test carried out in the previous 48 hours.

– Portugal: like Italy, Portugal has introduced the obligation (until March 20) of a negative buffer molecular (within 72 hours prior to boarding) or antigenic (48 hours) even if you are vaccinated or have a Green pass. Children under 12 are exempt.

– Greece: Greece has announced that from 19 December “all travelers”, therefore also those vaccinated, will have to undergo a negative 48-hour molecular test. Until now, travelers could travel to Greece with a European Green Health Pass or other attesting a full vaccination schedule, recent recovery or negative virological test of less than 72 hours, or antigen less than 48 hours.









It will not be possible to spend the Christmas holidays in the Holy Land. In fact, Tel Aviv has extended the ban on entry to Israel for non-resident foreign citizens by at least one week, until 29 December. Unless you can get a special go-ahead to ask the so-called “Exceptions Committee”.

If you dream of spending your holidays in the heat, perhaps sipping a cocktail by the sea or by the pool, you can take advantage of the tourist corridors that allow you to do tourism in six otherwise prohibited countries, which are: Aruba, Maldives, Seychelles, Dominican Republic, Egypt (but only in Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam). In order to travel with this opportunity, it is mandatory to be fully vaccinated or cured. Furthermore, it is necessary to leave as part of trips organized and managed by tour operators and stay in selected structures. And again, it is mandatory: to make a swab (molecular or antigenic) in the 48 hours prior to departure. If the stay abroad exceeds seven days, an additional molecular or antigen test must be carried out on site. Before returning, you must show a negative swab at boarding (done within 48 hours) and make another one at the airport in Italy.









