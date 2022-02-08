Covid and travel, will you be able to leave for the Easter holidays? Green passes, quarantines and tourist corridors: all the rules

For some, the countdown has already begun. Why put Christmas behind, still with restrictions and fear for the Omicron variantthe holidays are already on the horizon Easter. And so the Italians begin to wonder if and how it will be possible to move for a few days of relaxation, in Italy or abroad. All the more so that this year falls on April 17, just over two weeks from the date that should mark the end of state of emergency. The questions are therefore more than legitimate: will you be able to travel? And where? And you will need the Green pass?

From Cuba to Oman, six new destinations open to tourism with Covid free corridors

What happens at the end of the state of emergency

With the end of the state of emergency, scheduled for March 31, the government would lose those extraordinary powers that have allowed the introduction of decrees and regulations for health reasons. About trips, flights to and from countries deemed most at risk could no longer be blocked, as well as restricting entry from any country in the world. Farewell also to the colors of the regions as well as to the ordinances of individual governors who could, in case of need, tighten the measures of the national government. Moving around Italy will therefore be easy: for those who have the Green pass and already have the dose boosterin fact, any restriction on travel is canceled.

Travel to Easter, the new Covid-free tourist corridors

As for foreign countries, the latest news is related to tourist corridors for exotic destinations. Last week, the Minister of Health Speranza signed an order extending the measures relating to the so-called “Covid-free tourist corridors” until June 30 and, from February 1, extending them to six other destinations: Cuba, Singapore, Turkey, Thailand (limited to the island of Phuket), Oman and French Polynesia. Until now, those for Aruba, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Dominican Republic and Egypt (limited to Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam) were active: in all these areas, travelers are exempt from compliance with health surveillance and fiduciary isolation provided that certain conditions are met. One of these is to present the travel pass for tourist corridors at the controls, a form with information relating to travel, stay at the facilities and the Covid policy.

In addition to these documents, those traveling must have the Green pass which must testify to the completion of the vaccination cycle or recovery. In addition, they will have to undergo a molecular or antigenic swab in the 48 hours prior to departure and another negative in the 48 hours following arrival in the country. A tests will also be required upon arrival in Italy. The ordinance specifies that the molecular or antigenic test envisaged for entry into the national territory “can also be carried out within 24 hours following the return to the national territory, with the obligation of fiduciary isolation until the outcome of the same. In addition, tour operators communicate to the competent offices of the Ministry of Health, at least five days before their entry, the list of passengers returning to the national territory, as well as the individual countries of origin and the airports of arrival “.

Travel to Europe, what changes

Given that in two months the anti-contagion measures could be further reduced if, as it seems, the virus were to enter its endemic phase, other news have also arrived for those arriving in Italy from a European Union country. Until March 15th (so before Easter, but the guidelines already give a rough indication) to travel you just need to have the EU Digital Covid Certificate, which certifies recovery, vaccination or the fact that a person has tested negative. Once in the country, foreign tourists will still have to comply with the regulations in force in the Italian territory that provide for the use of masks even outdoors and restrictions for people who are not vaccinated and / or are not cured.

To go abroad, the solution is, in any case, to inquire before departure and, of course, to respect the rules of each individual country. Inquire before booking. In Francefor example, at the moment whoever arrives must fill in the declaration of absence of symptoms downloadable from the page of the French Ministry of the Interior, regardless of the Green pass, including minors. Filling in a “public health form” is also required in Spain where every traveler is subjected to body temperature control. To go to neighboring Austria, you will have to show a negative molecular test carried out in the previous 72 hours in addition to the vaccination certificate or that of recovery from Covid in the last 6 months. On the other hand, those who have done the booster or have recovered in the last 90 days are exempt from the tampon and from any quarantine.

Mandatory green pass in all shops (but not in pharmacies and grocery stores) and fines for No vax over 50: what changes from 1 February

Traveling in Europe will now be easier: Green pass and tampons, here are the new rules

The United States

For those who want a madness and for Easter should decide to go to the United States, the path is easier: from 8 November all restrictions on arrivals to the United States have dropped for those coming from the Schengen area and are fully vaccinated or exempt because they fall into some categories (e.g. minors under 18 or people who do not can be vaccinated). However, a negative test must be presented (in some cases a certificate of healing is sufficient) and it is recommended to take another one three or five days after arrival.

The countries on List E

According to the ordinance of January 27, at least until March 15, travel to Albania, Bosnia Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, Ukraine are allowed only in the presence of precise reasons, i.e. work, health, study, absolute urgency, return to the domicile or residence even of people with whom there is a stable and proven emotional relationship. Therefore, travel for tourism is excluded.