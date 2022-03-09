Covid and vaccination obligation over 50, Costa: “At work to anticipate the end”

Rome, March 9, 2022 – The infections of Covid in Italy I’m in ascent, but “from 1 April a phase of easing of restrictive measures will begin”. To say it is the Undersecretary of Health, Andrea Costawhich on ‘Radio too’ on Radiouno also talks about vaccination obligation for those over 50“.” It will remain until June 15, but the evaluation we are making is to transform the reinforced Green pass with the basic one before that date “, explains the government representative. ‘ “The hypothesis, on which I agree, is to try to bring forward the date of June 15 and make only the basic green pass mandatory, this would allow the unvaccinated worker to go back to work, getting a swab”.

“Two years ago the first lockdown”, in an Italy powerless in the face of the arrival of Covid-19 in the country, “the decree of 9 March 2020 has upset our lives – continues Costa -. Now, thanks to vaccines and citizens who have respected the restrictions for 2 years and have significantly adhered to the vaccination campaign, the situation is quite different “. “THEOn March 31, the state of emergency will no longer be renewed and from there a new phase will begin, with a gradual relaxation of the restrictive measures with the same gradualness with which we introduced them “, underlines the undersecretary.

“In the next few days – continues Costa – the government will issue a decree with which a time schedule will be established and certainly from 1 April a phase of relaxation of the restrictive measures will begin, gradual but immediately there will be situations in which the Green pass will not be necessary: ​​for all outdoor activities, such as bars and restaurants, it will no longer be necessary. From there, a further and gradual easing will begin and by June there will be a scenario with no more restrictions “.

“There is no doubt that in Italy, as in other European countries, there is an increase in infections. We must continue to monitor – he continued – but we are facing manageable numbers and the pressure on hospitals is under control. important goal is complete the third dose: there are 7 million Italians who still have the booster dose and on this issue we must say every day that it is important to complete the cycle. The virus can mutate, new variants can arrive, but today we are dealing with a vaccinated population so this can have a lesser impact than in the past “, concludes Costa.