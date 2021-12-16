Covid and vaccine for children, the interview with Franco Locatelli

The president of the Health Council and coordinator of the CTS: “All the data, from the study that led to the approval, from the use of countries that started before us, as the US reassures us”

The anti-Covid vaccine for children is “definitely safe.” This is evident from “all the data, both from the study that led to its approval, and from the use of countries that started administering it before us, such as Use”. This was stated by Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Health Council and coordinator of the Scientific Technical Committee at ‘Buongiorno’ on Sky TG24. “Everything that is aimed at protecting the health of our children – he added – is an act of love. Any dad and any mom wants to do the best for their children and vaccination goes in this direction: it is safe, effective and provides high protection to our children from severe forms of Covid-19, from the so-called systemic inflammatory syndrome, from long Covid. “(COVID, UPDATES – SPECIAL).

Vaccine, that’s why it works: comparison of infections, hospitalizations and deaths “The offer of the vaccine to children is geared towards protecting their health and safeguarding their school attendance and socializing moments. Children have also paid a heavy price due to the pandemic. The vaccine is a measure that is being offered. in the best interest of the physical and mental health of children ”, added Locatelli.

Covid, squeeze on entries from the EU: testing obligation even for vaccinated Commenting on Italy’s tightening on arrivals and the irritation of the EU, Locatelli said: “The linearity of Draghi’s reasoning is absolutely evident. The choices I want to protect that advantageous situation that characterizes our country. I believe them to be shared and proportionate to the potential risk. In Italy, Omicron still has a limited circulation. A tampon is requested, who knows what is not requested ”.

Covid variants: in Italy a dominant Delta, few Omicron cases. DATA According to Locatelli, the possible introduction of the mandatory swab also for vaccinated people to access major events is “a hypothesis to be considered if the epidemiological situation were to worsen”, because the president of the CSS reiterates “the advantage that has been accumulated by the our country and above all the lives of Italians must be protected ”.

Covid, hospitalizations rise: the regions that exceed the thresholds. DATA Locatelli also reiterated the importance of behaviors to stem the spread of the virus. “The booster dose confers good protection, but I agree with the reflections on non-pharmacological measures that are too often underestimated. They make an important and decisive contribution to reducing the spread of the infection. distancing “.

Covid, outdoor masks are back: here’s where, how and when Outdoor masks? “Some mayors – Locatelli replied – have already adopted this measure. Take for example Bergamo, which is my city, where the mayor Gori has imposed the obligation to wear a mask outdoors in some cases. It can be a useful measure “. Obligation at the national level?” I think it can be considered, it is a possible hypothesis if there should be a further worsening “of the epidemiological picture.

“Getting vaccinated is a way to get yourself a gift at Christmas” deepening



Covid, all Christmas and New Year events canceled in Italy What Christmas will it be? “I will sit at a table with my family members who are all vaccinated – concluded the CTS coordinator -. The wish is to spend a Merry Christmas and a wonderful new year, the invitation is to get the first vaccine for those who he has not yet done so, to be a reminder for those who have completed primary school is a way of giving oneself a gift “.