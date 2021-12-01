Covid and vaccine obligation, this is how the different EU countries are regulated

Austria In Austria, where the coronavirus vaccine obligation will come into force from February 2022, those who refuse to be vaccinated could risk fines of up to 7,200 euros. This is the result of a draft. The text should be ready for the week of December 6th. The obligation would apply to those living in Austria, with only a few exceptions, such as those who cannot get vaccinated without endangering their life or health and at least partly pregnant women and children up to 12 years of age. The fines would affect those who have not been vaccinated despite two official reminders.

Greece Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has announced mandatory vaccination for all over 60s. Those who refuse will have to pay a monthly fine of € 100 for each month they are not vaccinated, starting January 16. The funds raised from the fines will be donated to Greek hospitals fighting the pandemic. “It is not a punishment – explained Mitsotakis – I would say it is a health tax”.

Germany Chancellor in pectore Olaf Scholz said he was a supporter of a generalized obligation of immunization. The German parliament is expected to decide by the end of the year. If yes, the new rules would come into effect in “early February or early March”. In the country, the obligation is foreseen only for members of the army.

Italy The latest decree law (November 26) extended the vaccine obligation to all school staff, i.e. about 1.45 million workers, in the defense, security and public rescue sectors (517,658 people) and to those works, in whatever capacity, in social and health structures such as retirement homes.

Spain In the country, vaccination remains voluntary but there are at least five regions that ask for it to be mandatory for all workers who take care of fragile people, such as health workers and nursing home staff.

Belgium Vaccination obligation starting from January 1st. That’s what the authorities are considering.

France Vaccination obligation only for certain categories, such as health personnel, firefighters and the army.