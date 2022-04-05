Covid, Andrea Crisanti: “The mask is of little use, Omicron too contagious”

Andrea Crisanti The equilibrium of the pandemic is still very unstable, because the protection of the vaccine is not lasting. The price of 150 deaths per day is paid in Italy, Sars-Cov2 the major cause of death and it has a high social cost. Which takes us back a few centuries, when infectious diseases were precisely the leading cause of death. As for the infections, they have now stabilized at about 70 thousand a day at the national level. Important numbers, which the use of the mask is no longer able to contain if not in a percentage between 15% and 20% (here the deepening), because the Omicron variant has a transmissibility index between 12 and 15 and then not everyone uses this protection indoors, some wear it badly and others not always. Containment measures are of little use, we need to change policy and protect the fragile. So Professor Andrea Crisanti, director of Microbiology at the University of Padua, framed the current pandemic phase with reference also to the issue of airway protection. On April 20, the Ministry of Health will decide whether to confirm the stop to the obligation to wear a mask indoors sanctioned on May 1st or whether to extend it.

The fourth dose In the next few hours, however, the European Medicines Agency (Ema) will express itself on the option of extend the fourth dose of the vaccine from the frail only to the over 65s. Sooner or later I’ll get the fourth dose – announced Crisanti – I’m a half old man, I’m almost 67 years old. But I do it on a precautionary level, since there are no data that indicate a greater protection capacity against serious complications also seen in subjects with third dose. The booster does not protect against infection and probably not even the fourth dose. Finally, the microbiologist labels the unique vaccine against Covid and influenza in preparation as a commercial operation .





The data is falling Given that every single victim is a tragedy, as the governor Luca Zaia repeats, in a moment of rise in the curves of infections from Covid-19 the bulletin of the last 24 hours seems to give Veneto some hope. Infections compared to Saturday have halved from 4,481 to 2,048 and for the first time in months there are no deaths in hospitals, where 817 patients in the medical area (+27) and 59 (-1) in intensive care are assisted. Unfortunately, a dead man mourns in an out-of-hospital facility. Only on 27 October 2021 there were no deaths, while on 27 February they had dropped to three. But even on this last occasion, like Monday, the indicator referred to Sunday, when not all the Usl are able to upload the complete data to the regional terminal. Therefore today’s bulletin will be decisive.