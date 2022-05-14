Health

Covid, Andreoni: “80% variants from non-EU countries, vaccinate the whole world”

“Let’s start with an observation: 80% of the variants arrived in Europe from third world countries or in any case from countries that were not vaccinating, such as South Africa and India, and from those like the United Kingdom who did not want to lockdown immediately . If we do not vaccinate the whole world we will continue to have new variants that expose us to an uncontrolled circulation of the virus with all the risks that this entails “. This was highlighted at Adnkronos Salute Massimo Andreoni, head of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), commenting on the words of Prime Minister Draghi who in a video message to the Global Covid-19 Summit said that “the goal is to vaccinate 70% of the world population, the pandemic is not over”.

According to Andreoni: “Draghi did well to remember the current situation which still sees a high circulation of the virus” because “the more time is allowed to pass and a globalized anti-Covid vaccination intervention is not planned all over the world, the more we run the risk of never seeing this pandemic end “, remarks Andreoni who shares the line of the Italian premier,” the easing of anti-Covid measures must not give us the false feeling of being out, above all – he concludes – with a view to accelerating on the fourth doses , which today are struggling “.

