Covid, anger is released by screaming and smashing cars: the latest found by the Netherlands

Scream that passes you. Has Covid increased anxiety and frustration? In Holland they let off steam by shouting against the waves of the sea and arming themselves with clubs: they smash dead cars in wreckers. All anger directed at him: the virus which for two years has changed our lives.

As you can see in the video reported by Dw this is a gimmick to “empty” people full of frustration for all the impediments and fears triggered by the pandemic. “Tell the moon”, sings Vasco Rossi. In Holland they say it, indeed they shout it to the sea.

Frustrated with COVID? Do as the Dutch do and scream at the sea. pic.twitter.com/DSFgjGGprh – DW News (@dwnews) January 9, 2022

It is not an impromptu outburst. It is organized: there is a vocal coach (a coach of the voice) who teaches you to throw out fear by making sounds, using your voice as a highway. So you can in fact expel your frustration and let the wind take it away. There vocal coach is called Julie Scott and he reflected on how he could fight that anxiety packed under the diaphragm. He must be expelled, was the conclusion. In the noisy sessions on the beach, if you notice well, the screams are accompanied by movements of the arms that try to release that invisible cloud of anxiety. Hands chase it away like flies do.

And if you don’t scream, you can grab a club and destroy an object. This too is a controlled, supervised action. Obviously it cannot be done freely. It is called “CarSmash”, also in Holland: you enter a selected junkyard, you have to wear overalls and glasses and then green light to anger.

The video shows the twin brothers Steven and Brian Krijger, owners of a bar, who massacre a Peugeot 106 in which they wrote “To hell with Covid”. Dutch bars, restaurants and most shops are closed from mid-December and will remain closed until 14 January. “There is nothing to do these days“Brian said. “We can’t work because we have a bar and we’re closed. So we thought we’d take out some of that frustration and break a car“. Merlijn Boshuizen, owner of the car wrecker near Amsterdam, says customers start by spraying words on their chosen vehicle. “The moment they start wrecking the car, we ask them to close their eyes, feel their feet on the floor, feel the power, every vein in your body, feel what you are doing, and in this way try to get it out. from your lifeBoshuizen told Reuters.

