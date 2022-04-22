Covid anosmia: this is how the sense of smell can be recovered

Shortly after the onset of the pandemic, the rumor of strange symptoms began to circulate that nothing seemed to have to do with an unknown disease that seemed to aim at the lungs as its primary target. Loss of smell for those who have COVID-19it was said, no: loss of taste, of flavors, was replicated elsewhere, or loss of both senses, someone else signaled. At a certain point the reports took on such a consistency that the alterations in smell and taste were included among the “ascertained” symptoms of the coronavirus. Sure but … But how many had suffered from it? In what percentages? And how was it resolved?

One of the first centers to undertake research on these questions was the Monell Chemical Senses Center (the name already reveals the mission) in Philadelphia in Pennsylvania (USA) which recently published the results of a review of 241 studies on the loss of taste conducted between May 15, 2020 and June 1, 2021. In total, 138,785 Covid-19 patients were investigated: among them, 32,918 had reported some loss of taste. 37 percent. Lead researcher Mackenzie Hannum translates: «Practically 4 out of 10 patients they have lost in part or in whole the ability to taste flavors“. Other details: people aged 36-50 were more affected, while women more often experienced the loss of smell.

THE OBJECTIVE EXAMINATIONS

To confirm the existence of the loss of taste, in addition to what the patient says, which is a subjective statement, objective tests were made with kits of different sweet and salty flavors, or even bitters and acids administered to the patient with drops or sprays. . The researchers hope that the question about the loss of taste (or smell, which however should not be confused with the first) will become common by doctors in cases of a person’s check-up because it can indicate long Covid-19 or other clinical conditions.

THE CORRECT DEFINITIONS

And we come to the proper names of these sensory losses. Don’t taste the food you call ageusia, feel a distorted taste dysgeusia: in both names there is the Greek geusis = taste. For the loss of smell the term is anosmia (from the Greek osmòs = smell).

From other research on the subject comes various news, sometimes curious, sometimes important for an early diagnosis of Covid-19 or other health problems. For example, it seems that anosmia is more common in Westerners than in Chinese. It is thought because in Europeans and Americans there are more ACE-2 receptors (the main route of entry of the virus) at the level ofolfactory epithelium. The symptom, then, generally manifests itself in the intermediate and not serious phase of the infection. Among the first to report these “strange symptoms” to the scientific community were, with a letter of 26 March 2020 to the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, the doctors of the Sacco Hospital in Milan.

FOR 3 OUT OF HUNDRED ANOSMIA IS THE ONLY SYMPTOM

A study also signed by Professor Paolo Boscolo-Rizzo, one of the leading experts on these symptoms, from the Department of Neuroscience at the University of Padua, examined 202 patients with COVID-19 in moderate form and in home isolation. More than 64 percent of them reported the loss of smell and taste, one in 10 patients indicated these losses as the first symptoms of the disease while one in 5 described their arrival along with the rest of the symptoms. A case in itself, 3 percent: they had anosmia as the only sign of coronavirus infection. How do you eventually recover all your senses? For some people there is a long wait after the disease has ended, others recover them immediately at the end of the disease. But interventions can be done during or after. Meanwhile, the lack of smell can be of a “transmissive” or “neural” type.

MORE SERIOUS NEURAL INJURY IN THE NOSE

In the first case anosmia occurs because a edema in the nasal mucosa, more simply said it swells. Once the swelling has passed, the perception of odors returns. However, the most frequent form seems to be the “neural” one affecting the olfactory epithelium. Through the ACE-2 receptors already seen, the virus penetrates the cell and destroys it. This injury is more complex to heal. While nasal sprays with cortisone can help in transmissive anosmia, in neural the only treatment is “olfactory rehabilitation”: it is stimulate the epithelium of the nose with substances with a very intense and familiar scent / smell so as to help it resume its functions. If you start with cloves, lemons, parmesan, nutmeg, vinegar, you will eventually come to perceive the subtle scent of the rose again.

