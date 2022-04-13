Covid, another 229 positives. No deaths or ICU admission

There are 229 new cases of positivity to Covid recorded in Piacentino in the last 24 hours. There were no further ICU admissions or deaths. The Region communicates this in the daily bulletin.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,338,021 cases of positivity have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 5,472 more than yesterday, out of a total of 24,748 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 13,327 molecular and 11,421 antigen tests quick.

Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 22.1%.

Vaccinations

Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 2 pm a total of 10,316,898 doses were administered; of the total 3,777,407 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94%. The third doses made are 2,762,674.

The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the topic: https://salute.regione.emilia-romagna.it/vaccino-anti-covid, which also indicates how many are the vaccination cycles completed and the additional doses administered.

All information on the campaign: https://vaccinocovid.regione.emilia-romagna.it/.

Admissions

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 41 (+2 compared to yesterday, equal to + 5.1%), the average age is 66.7 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, there are 1,325 (+28 compared to yesterday, + 2.2%), average age 76.2 years.

On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 3 in Parma (unchanged compared to yesterday); 3 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 2 in Modena (+2), 16 in Bologna (+2); 2 in Imola (unchanged); 2 in Ferrara (-1); 6 in Ravenna (unchanged); 2 in Cesena (-1); 5 in Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in intensive care in the provinces of Piacenza and Forlì (like yesterday).

Contagions

The average age of new positives today is 46.6 years.

The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 1,099 new cases (out of a total of 276,874 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (814 out of 206,814); then Reggio Emilia (713 out of 149,370), Parma (708 out of 110,075), Ravenna (562 out of 123,647) and Ferrara (433 out of 92,878); then Rimini (326 out of 128,370), Cesena (256 out of 75,022), Piacenza (229 out of 71,233); finally Forlì (216 out of 62,548) and the Imola district with 116 new positive cases out of a total of 41,190 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, ie the actual patients, are 58,963 (+2,186). Of these, people in isolation at home, that is, those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are a total of 57,597 (+2,156), 97.7% of the total number of active cases.

These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Healed and deceased

The total number of people healed are 3,272 more than yesterday and reach 1,262,646.

Unfortunately, there are 14 deaths:

6 in the province of Bologna (6 men aged 70, 71, 83, 86, 89 and 94 years)

2 in the province of Ferrara (a 92-year-old man and an 86-year-old woman)

4 in the province of Ravenna (2 men aged 87 and 91 and 2 women aged 92 and 99)

1 in the province of Rimini (a 96-year-old woman)

1 death, registered by the Bologna Ausl, concerns a 79-year-old woman living outside the region.

There are no deaths in the province of Piacenza, Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Forlì-Cesena and in the Imola district.

In total, there have been 16,412 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.