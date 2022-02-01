Covid, another 73 million from the Region for aid to businesses and freelancers

The recipients of the call – under the Po Fesr Sicilia 2014-2020 funds (Action 3.6.2) – can apply for subsidized loans from a minimum of 10 thousand up to a maximum of 25 thousand euros, even if we have already benefited from the aid granted by the state. As required by regional law 9/2020, no creditworthiness assessment of the applicant will be carried out nor is any guarantee required.

Another 73 million euros to finance businesses and freelancers who have suffered economic consequences as a result of the pandemic. The Musumeci government is implementing a new measure to support the financial capacity and investments of companies and VAT numbers. From today and until March 3, in fact, on the digital platform of Irfis FinSicilia Spa, applications can be submitted as required by the Notice of the Regional Councilorship for the Economy for “Subsidized loans and non-repayable contributions in favor of operators economic and freelance professionals registered with professional associations and holders of a VAT number “.

«We put in place further resources – underlines the president of the Region Nello Musumeci – because we are convinced that our economic fabric must be helped to overcome the difficulties due to the health emergency. We have made a precise choice of field: to help small and medium-sized enterprises and professionals to invest and relaunch themselves, facilitating their access to credit with automatic and less stringent, but no less careful, methods than those imposed by the banking system. In the same way, thanks to the logic of subsidized credit, we use the financial resources allocating them to operators who bet on their respective activities, so that they feed true growth “.

Armao: “We aim to offer immediate liquidity”

“This new call – adds the regional councilor for the economy, Gaetano Armao – aims to offer immediate liquidity to economic and freelance activities and at the same time, through the granting of a non-repayable share, restoring them for the expenses they incurred. to face the obligations imposed by the pandemic crisis. The total endowment of the tender is equal to 73 million euros, which are added to the availability of the tender published last week which had a ceiling of 50 million, bringing the resources to support VAT numbers to over 120 million euros “.



It will be necessary to demonstrate a loss of turnover of at least 30%