Covid, another record of positives in Italy: 127 thousand. French minister ai no vax: ” It is unlikely that you will survive this period ”

ROME. Keep growing the Covid wave in Europe and Italy a new record is reached with 126,888 infections and 156 deaths. The incidence is also growing because in the face of an increase in infections decrease the swabs and the positivity rate reaches 11%. Impressive data even if, fortunately, thanks to the coverage of the vaccines the levels of hospitalizations and deaths they remain relatively low compared to those of infections.

The French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, who yesterday had to comment i 208,000 new cases in 24 hours (and 1 million people currently positive) he said that “the figures published by the health ministry show the continued increase in the number of cases. There are 208,000 French people positive for Covid. These figures are mind-boggling “.

And then he made an appeal to the unvaccinated: “A those of you who are watching and who may not be vaccinated, I say this not as a threat, I am a minister and I am also a doctor, I have empathy for all people and I treat all people equally without distinction, but I say this to those who are not vaccinated, there is very little chance that you will be able to make it through this period, the circulation of the virus is too fast “.

However, worrying data are recorded all over the world. Finland recently banned entry to non-vaccinated foreignersthe. Only in the state of 67,000 positivities were recorded in New York and the admissions of minors have increased fivefold and the United Kingdom gets closer and closer to 200,000 new cases (yesterday they were 188 thousand).