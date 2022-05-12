Covid, Anthony Fauci: let’s prepare for a new pandemic

Vaccination campaign, Fauci: “Italy did a good job”



Fauci then complimented Italy’s work in managing the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, inviting Italians to continue with vaccinations. “Italy needs to continue doing the good job it has already done with the vaccination campaign, it has put in place the resources of good public health practices. We must continue to encourage Italian citizens who have not yet done so to get vaccinated. and those who have been vaccinated to continue with the booster dose when the conditions are right to do so, “he said.

“Usa? We are still in a pandemic, there is no confusion about this”



As for the situation in the US, in an interview with the magazine “Foreign Policy”, the virologist invited to keep the attention on Covid-19 high. “We are still in a pandemic, there is no confusion about this,” he said, commenting on the latest numbers recorded in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) forecast, covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the disease in America will increase over the next four weeks. Also on the hospital pressure front, the CDC expects a jump in hospitalizations, in the next two weeks, which will affect as many as 42 states and, in particular, Florida, Minnesota, New York and Wisconsin.