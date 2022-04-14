Covid antivirals, arrive at the pharmacy: a prescription from the family doctor is enough

Florence, April 13, 2022 – As early as next week i family doctors will be able to prescribe antivirals against Covid. This was announced by the regional director of Aifa, Nicola Magrini. The purpose, he said, is to use the Paxlovid «More and in safe conditions, since we have used it so far less than expected and today we have a quantity that makes it available to a wider audience of prescribers ». The president of the Order of Doctors of Florence applauds, Pietro Dattolo.

What do you think of the novelty?

«I very much approve the initiative: it is right and necessary that even family doctors can prescribe the antiviral Paxlovid. In this way, professionalism in general medicine is also restored and bureaucratic procedures are eliminated ».

How will it work?

«In a simple way, as with other drugs. It will take a tampon, then the doctor will make the diagnosis and prescribe the prescription for the tablets, which will then be taken in Pharmacywithout having to go to the hospital any more ».

So are you ready to prescribe them?

«There is some small problem to be solved from the point of view of the timing of administration. Paxlovid should be taken in the first five days of the illness. We should therefore have the result of a swab quickly and often the family doctors do not have it ».

Does the antiviral work?

“It works in 70% of cases, if taken in the right time.”

Have family doctors returned to ‘breathe’ or do clinics continue to be stormed?

«From the reports I receive, I would say that the situation is calmer. The virus, however, is still circulating. There are and there are many infected ».

Even in the hospital?

“In Ponte a Niccheri, for example, we are unable to close the Covid department. The hospitalized are even increasing these days, even if they come for other pathologies, then they do the swab and test positive. They must always be treated in dedicated places, so there are still organizational problems “.