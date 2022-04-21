Covid antivirals. Paxlovid arrives at the pharmacy. Protocol signed between the Ministry, Aifa, pharmacies and distributors. Your family doctor may also prescribe it

The protocol provides that the drug is dispensed in local pharmacies using the methods provided for distribution on account (DPC). Paxlovid – authorized for the early treatment of Covid19 – can therefore be obtained directly from the pharmacy upon presentation of a specific medical prescription. And he can also be a general practitioner.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Health, AIFA, Federfarma Servizi, Federfarma, ASSOFARM, Farmacie Unite and ADF which makes Paxlovid oral antiviral dispensable throughout the national territory through the support of the Intermediate Distribution of local pharmacies. Federfarma Servizi gave the news earlier today and the official confirmation from Aifa arrives in the evening.

“Starting from April 21, general practitioners can also prescribe the antiviral drug Paxlovid (based on nirmatrelvir / ritonavir) for the early treatment of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)”, writes Aifa in its statement underlining that “Paxlovid is indicated for the treatment of adult patients who do not require supplemental oxygen therapy and who are at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, such as patients with cancer, cardiovascular disease, uncompensated diabetes mellitus, chronic pulmonary disease and severe obesity “.

The decision becomes enforceable with the publication of the AIFA Determination in the Official Journal of 20 April.

The treatment, explains Aifa, must be started as early as possible, and in any case within 5 days from the onset of symptoms. The prescription of the drug requires a preventive drug anamnesis, to exclude the presence of any interactions with drugs taken at the same time by the patient.

The Summary of Product Characteristics and the link to the main websites for the verification of drug interactions are available on the AIFA website.

The prescription by the general practitioner, Aifa emphasizes, will take place by filling in a therapeutic plan, which is currently on paper and will be computerized within a few weeks. This therapeutic plan is aimed at supporting the appropriateness of use and at providing useful tools for verifying the interactions incompatible with the intake of Paxlovid.

With the prescription of the general practitioner, the patient will be able to collect the drug directly at the pharmacy, at no cost to the citizen and without additional charges for the NHS. The distribution to the pharmacy network (through the so-called distribution on behalf) will take place free of charge by pharmacists and wholesalers, thanks to the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health, AIFA and the network of pharmacies (Federfarma, Assofarm and FarmacieUnite) and pharmaceutical distributors. (Federfarma Servizi and ADF).

However, prescription by all COVID-19 specialist centers identified by the Regions remains possible. This modality, Aifa explains, will guarantee access to the drug in the activation phase of distribution by pharmacies to the public, as well as in the event that distribution by pharmacies is temporarily unavailable.

The prescription carried out by the general practitioner will be monitored through the electronic prescription system, while the AIFA monitoring register remains active for the treatments prescribed by the COVID-19 centers identified by the Regions and PAs.

“The Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has asked our Associates to support local access to antiviral drugs for the treatment of Covid-19. Federfarma Servizi immediately confirmed its full willingness to collaborate to allow the drug to be readily available in pharmacies “, underlined the President Antonello Mirone.

“Our Intermediate Distribution Companies – he continues -, the central link in the drug supply chain, will make it possible to provide the population with an indispensable tool to deal with this new phase of the pandemic, in the context of the public service carried out by wholesalers: a further step for contribute to the successful outcome of Covid19 treatment “.

“We are ready for the distribution of innovative drugs in full safety and efficiency, in strict compliance with the Guidelines for the Good Distribution of medicines, which underpin the professionalism of the daily activities of our companies. Despite the profound economic difficulties that the Intermediate Distribution has been representing for some time and in several locations to the Government, Federfarma Servizi has responded with a great sense of social responsibility to the request of AIFA and the Ministry of Health, once again offering our active contribution to protection of the health of our country ”concludes President Mirone.

