Covid, Antonio Cassano hospitalized

Former Sampdoria footballer Antonio Cassano was hospitalized at the San Martino hospital in Genoa for complications from coronavirus. The news was confirmed a GenoaToday. His wife Carolina Marcialis, in a Stories on her Instagram profile, replied that her husband is in the hospital but he had the vaccine, with two doses.

Cassano had spent the last days of 2021 and the beginning of the year in home isolation after contracting the virus, as Marcialis himself explained on social media. In the last few hours, however, his health conditions worsened and made it necessary to be admitted to the infectious disease department of the San Martino hospital in Genoa by the team coordinated by Professor Matteo Bassetti.

Who is Antonio Cassano

Cassano, 40, after growing up in the Bari youth sector, moved to Rome at a very young age, with whom he won the 2001 Italian Super Cup. In January 2006 he moved to Real Madrid, before returning to Italy, in Genoa, to dress the shirt of Sampdoria, then moving on to Milan, Inter and Parma, and then close his career again with Sampdoria in 2017. “Fantantonio” as he is called by fans was also European vice-champion in 2012, wearing the blue jersey starting in 2003.

