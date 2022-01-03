Covid around the world. Cases tripled in India, weather in the US and Omicron send flights haywire

Coronavirus cases are increasing worldwide. In particular theIndia has registered nearly 130,000 infections in the week just ended (December 27 – January 2): 182% more than the 46,073 infections of the previous seven days. According to the Times of India, this is the strongest increase since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous record (+ 71%) dates back to the days from 5 to 11 April 2021, recorded during the second wave of Covid in the country.

Getty Images Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas (USA)

Chaos in US airports with over 2,600 flights canceled due to bad weather or airline staff problems cut down by a wave of Covid cases. Storm Frida and the Omicron variant are affecting the movements especially in Chicago, among the most affected airports, but also Denver (Colorado), Newark (New Jersey) and Detroit (Michigan). Canceled connections are more than half of the 4,312 canceled worldwide. More than 15,000 flights are delayed, including 7,561 in the United States. Strong winds, floods and snowfalls have added to the disturbances of the last week while the new variant, extremely contagious, prevents many pilots, flight and ground personnel, from showing up for work.

Getty Images Mexico City

The Mexico in the last 24 hours it recorded 116 deaths from Covid-19 (the total is 299,544 since the beginning of the pandemic) and 10,864 new infections (for a total of 3,990,587). Today’s infections have exceeded 10,037 on 31 December, the last day of the year. In less than a week, the Ministry of Health recalls, the number of positive cases in the country has doubled. Wednesday was 5,290. With these figures, Mexico remains the fifth country with the highest number of deaths from Covid-19, behind the United States, Brazil, India and Russia and the sixteenth for the number of confirmed infections.

Getty Images Test in Xian, China