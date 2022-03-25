Covid at school, the new rules on dad and quarantine from 1 April: what the decree says

The new Covid decree just published in the Official Gazette provides for important news on quarantine after Covid cases in the classroom. We see all the new rules at school from April 1st.

From the first of April the rules change at school. The government’s Covid decree entered into force today, after publication in the Official Gazette, but the news will be effective next week. There are new procedures in the case of infections in the classroom, with the quarantine being canceled in all school grades. However, most of the general rules remain in force, at least until next May 1st. In the text of the decree there are also some news regarding school staff, subject to vaccination against Covid until June 15. Let’s clarify and see together all the rules to follow from April 1st.

The general safety rules at school from 1st April

There are basic rules against Covid contagion that must be followed in all schools of all levels even after April 1st, as explained by the Ministry of Education in a statement:

The use of surgical (or more protective) masks remains, except for children up to six years of age and for people with pathologies or disabilities incompatible with the use of masks. The mask must also be worn on means of transport and school means of transport (type FFP2 until 30 April 2022). The mask should not be worn during sports activities.

It is recommended to respect the interpersonal safety distance of at least one meter, unless the structural-logistical conditions of the buildings do not allow it.

In any case, the ban on accessing or staying in school premises remains valid if you are positive for Covid or if you have respiratory symptoms and a body temperature above 37.5 °.

From April 1st, educational outings – trips – and educational trips will also start again. The mask obligation, on the other hand, will be in effect – in theory – until April 30th. But it is not certain that, given the new increase in cases, the government will not decide to extend the obligation indoors. Furthermore, until April 30th, it will be possible to access the schools – obviously excluded students – only with the basic green pass.

The quarantine after a contact with a positive at Covid

The most important news concerns the quarantine after contacts with Covid positives in the classroom, which in recent months have led to distance learning after a certain number of cases, depending on the school cycle. The quarantine is completely canceled, only those who are positive for Covid will go home, while the others will stay in the classroom. Specifically, these will be the procedures from April 1st:

Kindergartens – Early childhood education services In the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and for teachers and educators, as well as for girls and boys over six years of age, the use is foreseen. of the Ffp2 masks for ten days from the last contact with the positive subject. If symptoms appear, an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or molecular test is mandatory. If you are still symptomatic, the test must be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification. Primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and vocational education and training systems In the presence of at least four cases of positivity among pupils and pupils, the activities continue in the presence and for teachers and students over six years of age, the use of the Ffp2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact. with the positive subject. If symptoms appear, an antigen test (rapid or self-administered) or molecular test is mandatory. If you are still symptomatic, the test must be repeated on the fifth day following the date of the last contact. In this case the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

What should those who contract Covid do and when can they return to class

The procedure for who contracts Covid it is substantially always the same: staying at home until one becomes negativized. To return, a quick or molecular test is required, and while the positive student is at home, he or she can follow the lessons with integrated digital teaching. However, a request must be submitted:

Pupils and pupils of primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and of the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, can follow school activities in the integrated digital teaching mode at the request of families. or of the adult pupil accompanied by specific medical certification attesting to the pupil’s health conditions. Readmission to class is subject to the sole demonstration of having carried out a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.

When the vaccination obligation for school staff ends

There is another big news, inserted in the final text of the decree published in the Gazzetta, which concerns school staff subject to vaccination requirements. In fact, from 1 April, the suspension from work and salary ends. Non-vaccinated staff will be used for other tasks that do not involve contact with pupils. At least until June 15, when the vaccination obligation ends. The procedure is explained again from viale Trastevere: