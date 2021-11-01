Covid, Australia reopens its borders after more than 600 days

Sydney and Melbourne have agreed to ease those measures and allow fully vaccinated Australians to travel without quarantine. Qantas CEO Alan Joyce welcomed the resumption of flights after the Australian airline was forced to leave much of its fleet on the ground for a long time.

“It is wonderful to see Australians reunite with their loved ones after such a long period of separation,” he said. “It’s a great day for Australia”, commented Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his part, posting a message on Facebook: “The country – he wrote – is now ready to take off!”. At dawn today the first passengers disembarked exploded their joy, with poignant scenes of hugs, tears and emotion.

Israel reopens to vaccinated tourists – Israel reopens national borders to tourists vaccinated or cured of Covid since March 2020. A reopening postponed numerous times due to the various pandemic waves that have affected the country. The decision is a shot in the arm to restart the tourism sector that has been stopped for more than a year not only due to the closure of the borders but also due to internal restrictions.

At the moment Israel seems to have stopped the fourth wave of the infection also thanks to the third vaccination: in the past 24 hours the new cases, according to data from the Ministry of Health, have been 472 out of 70,204 tests, with a positive rate of 0.68%. Severe cases are down sharply, 219. To date, Israelis vaccinated with the third dose are just under 4 million.