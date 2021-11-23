Covid, Austria advances the third dose to 4 months. Sos Germany: “Full intensive care”

Covid nightmare in Europe. And to counter the rush of the virus, the various countries are also running for cover with extreme measures. This is the case ofAustria, which after instituting a new lockdown, he decided to bring the booster to four months earlier since the last dose. The national task force for vaccines has published this clarification given that – especially in Vienna – for some time in “exceptional cases” the recall had already been brought forward to four months. “The third dose – we now read – can be administered from the fourth month, while it should be administered from the sixth month from the second”. With regard to Janssen, the recall must be done strictly by January 3rd otherwise the Green pass expires.

Meanwhile, a new alarm has come from‘World Health Organization. The prediction is tragic: “By March 2022 they will be there two million deaths in total from coronavirus in Europe, if you do not intervene immediately. The European region remains in the grip of the pandemic: last week the deaths attributed to Covid increased by 4,200 per day, doubling the 2,100 figure on the day of the end of September. Meanwhile, the sum of coronavirus deaths has passed the 1.5 million mark in the 53 countries of the region. Covid is there today leading cause of death in Europe and Central Asia “, writes WHO in a note. In addition to deaths, the focus is also on intensive care: “We can predict that there will be high or extreme pressure on hospital beds in 25 European countries and high or extreme pressure on intensive care units in 49 of the 53 countries between now and March 1, 2022. Reversing this trend is necessary. take a ‘vaccine plus’ approach, ie take the standard vaccines and the booster “.









And precisely with regard to intensive care, Germany is experiencing a phase of deep emergency. “Now we cannot exclude any measure, including lockdown. In some regions of Germany the situation is dramatic. We have to transfer patients, the intensive care units are full “: says the German Health Minister Jens Spahn. “People who have a heart attack or an accident in these regions have a lot of difficulty getting good care,” he adds. Currently vacant places in intensive care in Berlin are 8.1%, 8.8% in Saxony and 9.4% in Bavaria. There are 3,845 intensive care beds occupied throughout Germany and 399.8 the average weekly incidence per 100,000 inhabitants.

THE Netherlands they started atto transport some Covid patients to Germany to relieve the pressure on critical ICUs in difficulty. This was reported by the Dutch news agency Nos, giving news of the first two patients transferred from the Franciscus Gasthuis & Vlietland in Rotterdam to the BGU hospital in Bochum. “By relocating patients we intend to create space so that critical care capacities remain available for both Covid patients and regular care,” explained spokesperson for the National Coordination Center for Patient Distribution (LCPS), Monique Jacobs.









Corpses in the corridors of Bucharest hospitals, overwhelmed by the fourth wave of Covid, because the morgues are full and collapsing. CNN has confirmed this. In the hospital of the University of Bucharest the capacity of the morgue is 15 bodies, 41 of those arrived during the reportage of the American broadcaster. “He’s relentless,” says a nurse. In Romania, around 36% of the population are vaccinated and Covid hospital wards are full. The epidemiological situation also remains critical in Slovenia, where is the positivity rate is around 50%. Here, too, the number of hospitalizations is of concern. There are 1,162 hospitalized patients, of whom 275 in intensive care, against a maximum capacity of 288 beds. The management of the hospital system remains difficult in the first place for the structural shortage of health personnel, whose sick leave reached 450 at the Maribor Polyclinic Hospital.