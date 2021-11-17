World

Covid Austria, boom in hospital deaths: “Deaths parked in the corridors”

Photo of James Reno James Reno14 hours ago
Alarm Covid in Upper Austria, with a boom of deaths in hospital. The fourth wave of coronavirus hit Upper Austria in full, which has a weekly incidence of 1,455 cases of infection (for every 100 thousand inhabitants). In a hospital in the night between Sunday and Monday there were so many deaths that the bodies were ‘parked’ in the corridor. A nurse who wanted to remain anonymous tells the Apa agency. Healthcare highlights the strong pressure, including psychological pressure, on the nursing staff. “Usually when a patient dies, he is combed and relatives can greet him with dignity. A Covid death is stuffed naked in a plastic bag and that’s the end of it, “he adds. The nurse also tells of a triage case. “An elderly woman arrived with a blood saturation rate below 50%. Normally she would be taken to ICU, she wasn’t. Luckily she survived, ”says the nurse.

