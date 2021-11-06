Covid, Austria launches the ‘lockdown’ for the unvaccinated

Austria lockdowns the unvaccinated. From Monday 8 November those who are not immunized will no longer be able to access restaurants, nightlife, hotels, sports, cultural events and will be excluded from free time initiatives.

The Austrian government has foreseen a transition period of four weeks, during which the first dose combined with a PCR buffer will suffice. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg justified the measure with the sharp increase in Covid cases in Austria (9,388 today alone) and the increase in hospitalizations.

“The situation is serious,” Schallenberg explained. “Therefore, we will accelerate the step-by-step plan jointly developed by the federal government and state governors and take the measures forward. It is our responsibility to protect the people and we bear this responsibility. Also with regard to Christmas, which is approaching, and the winter season. , so important to us as a tourist destination. It is important to act quickly and responsibly “.

“From Monday the 3G (which is equivalent to the Italian Green Pass, ed) will become 2G (therefore valid only for vaccinated people and people recovered from Covid). When we get in the car we put on the seat belt, the anti-Covid vaccine is our belt “.

The unvaccinated will also be excluded from skiing (they will no longer be able to access the ski lifts) and will not be able to enter hospitals and retirement homes as visitors.

The Ffp2 mask becomes mandatory in shops, museums and libraries.

The tests are still accepted in the workplace as an alternative to vaccine and certificate of cure, but the antigenic ones will have to be replaced as soon as possible by molecular swabs.