Covid, Austria: lockdown for no vax since Monday. London anticipates third dose: after 5 months

Vienna, November 13, 2021 – La fourth wave of Covid is now investing all of Europe, and many countries I’m forced to back off and decide for new lockdowns. Austria anticipates e from Monday will trigger a tough quarantine for unvaccinated. The country mattered today 13,152 cases, an above average figure of the last few days, which was around 10,395 cases. So already from Monday, it reads in the draft of the Fifth Coronavirus Measures Ordinance, in all Laender Austrians will come into force the ‘2G rule’, that is, people vaccinated or cured within six months. On the other hand, quarantine is tough for the unvaccinated, who will only be able to go to work, go for walks and do the shopping. Children under the age of twelve are excluded from the lockdown.

The '2G' certificate certifies recovery within six months of Covid-19 (translated: genesen) or vaccinated (geimpft). In addition, individual Laender will be able to apply stricter measures. Actually the ordinance has yet to be approved by the main commission of the National Council (which meets tomorrow evening) but given the majority of the OeVP-Verdi coalition is almost certain. The first deadline for the 'no vax' lockdown has also been decided, which will be November 24, but will probably be extended for the Christmas holidays.









In the country, however, there is consensus for the measure, given the boom in the weekly incidence of infections, which reached 814.6 per 100,000 inhabitants. The president, Alexander Van der Bellen has appealed to the nation: “The situation of the pandemic in Austria is serious, very serious”. And he added: “Listen to the advice of our experts, take their suggestions seriously, please act now, please act clearly.”

UK

In UK the daily infections still fly, the last were 38,351, and 157 deaths. To deal with the emergency, the British government has decided to anticipate the times for vaccinations of the third anti Covid dose a five mesi, a month earlier than done to date. The aim is to avoid the collapse of the national health service in winter, writes the Guardian, specifying that this vaccination advance has not found the favorable opinion of the expert committee, who reiterated to wait up to six months after the second dose before boostering.









Germany

Coronavirus infections are also growing in Germany. Yesterday the Robert Koch Institut, the national epidemiological center, reported 48,640 new infections daily, and 191 victims. "The situation is serious and I ask you to take it seriously", said German Health Minister Jens Spahn, stressing that we will move towards anti-Covid measures. "If nothing happens, the incidence will double every two weeks. We must take steps to break the wave or it will be a bitter December." Among the measures, the reintroduction of free tampons for citizens, higher reimbursements to doctors who will administer the anti-Covid vaccines and the 2GPlus formula for public events which provides access only to vaccinated and convalescent with negative test. Robert Koch Institut President Lothar Wieler warned, "Treatment capacities are dwindling" and intensive care wards are experiencing severe staffing problems. Germany is ready to call into question the Bundeswehr (the German armed forces). 12,000 soldiers would be mobilized to support German health. Soldiers will be employed in support of overloaded hospitals, clinics and health agencies, and will also have to make themselves available for the third dose of vaccine and quick tests in homes for the elderly.









Holland

In Holland the prime minister Mark Rutte has announced a partial lockdown three weeks starting on Saturday. Bars and restaurants closed at 8pm, non-essential goods shops closed at 6pm and fans stopped at the stadiums. The green pass will be required in many more public places because “the virus is everywhere”, explained Rutte. Last week the Dutch government had reintroduced the masks and expanded the list of places for which access was required the green pass. Although the vaccination rate among the adult population has reached 85%, in some areas of the country there has been a sharp increase in hospitalizations. Yesterday the Dutch police were forced to use water cannons to disperse the 200 protesters protesting against the new partial confinement in front of the seat of government in The Hague.

Slovenia

In Slovenia in the last 24 hours 3,666 new infections were confirmed out of 9,205 swabs performed, equal to a percentage of 39.8%, the deaths were 20. The hospitalizations are also rising: 981. And the real alarm it is for intensive care today at a record level of 225. The Slovenian government has therefore ordered the use of the Army in support of the health system with its medical-health units.









Croatia

Also there Croatia is hit by a new wave of infections and deaths: in the last 24 hours, new cases have been 6,315 out of 14,404 tests carried out. The victims were 66. There are 2,107 patients in the hospital, of which 269 in intensive care. The country has a low rate of vaccinated with only 55% of the adult population. So the authorities made it the green pass is mandatory from Tuesday for access to all public institutions and publicly owned companies. From yesterday harsh demonstrations in Zagreb of no vax and no green pass today. In the afternoon, the march stopped in front of the government and parliamentary offices, demanding the lifting of the restriction.

Belgium

Infections and hospitalizations also rise in Belgium. According to the ‘National Crisis Center’ in the space of a week there was a 42% increase in infections and 20% in hospitalizations related to the Coronavirus. The period of autumn holidays would have affected the new surge in cases.

Denmark

Dietrofront two months after the total reopening of the Denmark: the green pass is mandatory. Since yesterday vaccination passport is again required to enter bars, restaurants and discos, but also to participate in major events. Only residents under 15 are exempt. The Danish government had lifted all restrictions, including the requirement of a mask, on September 10, relying on the high rate of vaccination and low circulation of the virus. But in mid-October the cases started to rise again and in the last few days the daily bulletin broke the contagion record of last year.









Russia

New record of deaths in Russia in the last 24 hours: 1,241 deaths. On the other hand, there are 39,256 new cases of Covid according to data released by the pandemic response center.

USA

A federal appellate court of New Orleans has again rejected the United States federal government’s provision that requires large companies to require their employees to have Covid vaccinations or weekly tests.