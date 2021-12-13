Covid: Austria, restrictions for vaccinated people lifted – Last Hour

(ANSA) – ROME, 12 DEC – Austria has put an end to the restrictions imposed three weeks ago also on people vaccinated in most of the country to fight a new increase in coronavirus infections, in the face of the return to a decreasing epidemic trend . The Guardian reports, stating that the unvaccinated will continue to be subjected to a severe lockdown.



The new regulations, which vary according to the Region, have allowed, in some areas, the reopening, from today, of theaters, museums and other cultural and entertainment venues, and shops will follow from tomorrow. In some regions, restaurants and hotels are reopening while others will wait until the end of the month. In all cases, the curfew will remain everywhere from 11 pm for restaurants and masks will still be mandatory on public transport and inside shops and public spaces.



Chancellor Karl Nehammer last week called the move a “seat belt opening”, giving each of Austria’s nine regions the option to loosen or tighten restrictions based on the local situation.



Non-vaccinated people will still be subject to a rigid lockdown, forced to stay at home except to shop, go to the doctor or exercise near the home.



Compared to the reintroduction of the lockdown, the number of new cases in Austria has dropped drastically: on Friday, the country recorded 367.5 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants, down by almost two-thirds compared to 1,102.4 on the first day of November.



However, Covid hospitalizations have not decreased to the same extent, and 567 coronavirus patients are currently in intensive care. A situation that experts attribute to the small percentage of the population with a complete vaccination cycle, still standing at 67.7%, a relatively low rate for Western Europe. (HANDLE).

