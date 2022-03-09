Covid, Austria suspends the law on mandatory vaccination: “We follow the advice of the commission of experts”

The Austrian government has suspended there law onvaccination obligation against the Covid. This was announced by the Minister of the Federal Chancellery of Austria for the EU, Karoline Edtstadler, at a press conference: the minister stated that the decision is in line with the governing councils of the commission of experts. The decision comes as a result of a gradual loosening of anti-contagion measureswhich the Austrian government has been promoting since the beginning of the new year.
In fact, in mid-February, Austria had already announced, in agreement with the scientific committee, a series of easing of the anti-Covid measures starting from 5 March: the mandatory certification of the Green Pass it had been suspended inside the shops, while it remained inside “Vulnerable contexts”, such as hospitals or retirement homes. The obligation to wear the mask instead it remained valid only for supermarkets, pharmacies and public transport, as well as for “vulnerable contexts”.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thank you,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Next article
It seems to me that Western countries are waiting for Putin to do the unacceptable in order to intervene