Covid, Austria suspends the law on mandatory vaccination: “We follow the advice of the commission of experts”

The Austrian government has suspended there law onvaccination obligation against the Covid. This was announced by the Minister of the Federal Chancellery of Austria for the EU, Karoline Edtstadler, at a press conference: the minister stated that the decision is in line with the governing councils of the commission of experts. The decision comes as a result of a gradual loosening of anti-contagion measureswhich the Austrian government has been promoting since the beginning of the new year.

In fact, in mid-February, Austria had already announced, in agreement with the scientific committee, a series of easing of the anti-Covid measures starting from 5 March: the mandatory certification of the Green Pass it had been suspended inside the shops, while it remained inside “Vulnerable contexts”, such as hospitals or retirement homes. The obligation to wear the mask instead it remained valid only for supermarkets, pharmacies and public transport, as well as for “vulnerable contexts”.