Covid Austria, today lockdowns are triggered for unvaccinated

The lockdown for the unvaccinated starts in Austria from today, November 8th. The announced measures to contain coronavirus infections come into force. From today only people vaccinated against Covid-19 and those who have recovered after contracting the infection will be able to eat in restaurants, go to the hairdresser, participate in sporting events and use the ski lifts. The new provisions also apply to hotels.

To reach the workplace, the third option linked to a negative swab is still envisaged. The Ffp2 mask will be mandatory in all shops, museums and libraries. The green pass will be valid 9 months after the second vaccination: at the expiry of the green certificate, the third dose of vaccine will be needed to keep the document valid. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine grants the green pass only until January 3, 2022.

“Nobody intends to divide society, but it is our responsibility to protect people. The situation is exceptional, ICU employment is increasing much faster than expected,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg explained, explaining the squeeze at a press conference at the end. last week.

Local authorities will be able to introduce more stringent measures if necessary, up to local lockdowns. The rules come into force with a transition phase of four weeks, during which the documentation of a first vaccine and the negative result of a PCR test for Covid-19 will be sufficient. Children under 12 are excluded from the new provisions, while in the 13-15 age group the test with negative result is sufficient. Those who cannot get vaccinated against Covid-19 due to medical conditions will need a certificate and test.

Nationally, the weekly incidence is 599.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. An increase in Covid vaccinations was reported over the weekend. In Austria the tests are free for everyone.