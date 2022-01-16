Covid, Austria towards compulsory vaccination for over 18s with penalties of up to 3,600 euros: on Thursday the vote in parliament

The Austrian government presented the plan to introduce therequirement of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine to all residents over 18 years of age. Just two months ago, the chancellor Karl Nehammer had announced that he would implement the obligation at the beginning of the year, and one first draft provided that it be extended to all over 14 years old. Then the step back, a choice motivated by worry for teen sanctions and the fact that, according to officials, a phased introduction will give people more opportunity to comply. The pregnant women and people who for medical reasons cannot be vaccinated including who is ghealed from Covid-19 in the past six months. At the moment in Austria he is fully vaccinated on 71.6% of the 8.9 million inhabitants.

The bill, which in the plans of the government must become active with the start of February, “Is designed in such a way that respond to the flexibility of the virus“, Nehammer told reporters a Vienna. TO December a first document had foreseen the introduction of the measure in February, and fines of up to 3,600 euros were considered for those who had broken the law. From that draft to the provision presented on Sunday 16 January, the key aspects have remained unchanged. The next step is parliamentary approval, on schedule Thursday 20 January. But already a first obstacle to implementation is represented by the statements of the officials who stated that the consultations with two opposition parties and others of the majority showed the need for significant changes to the details.

The plan for the implementation of the obligation provides for a first phase in which the authorities will take the first step, writing and contacting all interested families to inform them of the new rules. Then, from mid-March, the police will start there doesif control with routine inspections aimed at verifying it vaccination status. Those who are unable to produce a vaccination proof will be able to submit it in writing at a later time, but if they do not want to do so they will be sanctioned with a fine that can reach 600 euros. The last two steps involve a reminder sent directly to the interested party and, if this still does not work, the government itself will book an appointment for the vaccination. If you don’t show up for this last appointment the fine can reach 3,600 euros.

Karoline Edtstadler, Cabinet minister responsible for constitutional issues, said the people could be fined a maximum of four times a year And it is not foreseen that the monetary penalty can be commuted to prison. A commission consisting of at least two medical and two legal experts will report to the government and parliament every three months on the progress of vaccination. “Without compulsory vaccination, we will always be left behind,” said the health minister Wolfgang Mueckstein, noting that the current Omicron variant will not be the last and it is unclear how stable immunity is after an Omicron infection. “All the experts believe that we will need a high general immunity in the population again next autumn “, continued Mueckstein, and” with this vaccination obligation we will be able to increase the vaccination rate “. It is not excluded, however, that the measures come mitigated during construction by the Ministry of Health, if for example the Omicron variant or other variants prove to be less strong than expected, “or experts say that vaccination is no longer the way forward,” Edtstadler said.