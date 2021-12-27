Covid, Bassetti: Fiduciary isolation only for positives, not for contacts

“We are running after the virus, we risk getting fooled again. The quarantine should be reserved only for positives, it makes no sense to close family members and close contacts at home, if they are healthy “. This is the proposal, explained in the course of an interview granted to the Corriere della Sera, by Matteo Bassetti, director of the infectious disease clinic at the San Martino Hospital in Genoa. “Christmas 2021 is completely different from Christmas 2020 we cannot continue to implement the same measures as a year ago, when no one was vaccinated,” he explained again.

Quarantine only for Covid-19 positives

deepening





Quick or molecular swab, when to do them after the possible infection?

Quarantine only for Covid-19 positives, it was said. A scenario hypothesized by the expert, possible for January 2022, could foresee 100,000 new infections per day, with dozens of people isolated as “close contacts”. The result would see millions of people in Italy locked up at home, in quarantine or in preventive domicile: the country would be blocked. “Think of the flu: those who are sick stay at home, but their family members, if asymptomatic, lead a normal life. We should start thinking in these terms. Ditto for the colors of the Regions: it is right to keep them, but perhaps the restrictive measures should be limited to smaller areas, such as the Provinces ”, explained Bassetti from his point of view. Without forgetting hospitalizations, which should include “only subjects with respiratory insufficiency and radiological signs of Sars-CoV-2 pneumonia, not mild cases or those who are in hospital for other pathologies but are positive”. And the no-vaxes? “They choose to take risks on their own skin, while among those who have received the three doses only 5-6% can contract the disease. We have two options before us: accepting to live in a country with millions of unvaccinated people or introducing the obligation, for example from the age of 40 upwards ”, commented the infectious disease specialist.

An “endemic” phase of coexistence with the virus

According to Bassetti, then, a sort of tampon “hysteria” is spreading. “Vaccinates should only get it if they have symptoms. Moreover, we remember once again that the swab gives a false security, because it is the snapshot of a moment and can give false negatives ”, explained the expert. The hope, in fact, is to move towards an “endemic” phase of living with the virus, also by virtue of a series of evidences. Among these, the one for which the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the Delta mutation, so much so that it has contributed to more frequent reinfections. With the first data showing how contagion in vaccinated people induces mild symptoms at most, such as cough, cold and fever.