Covid, Bassetti: “With new measures I see no turning point, everything must be reset”

With the end of the state of emergency “I really hope there will be a turning point, but I see too little courage and this is demonstrated by the circular from the Ministry of Health with the duration of the quarantines. We have to reset and reset all the measures “. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, said this to Adnkronos Salute on the day that marks the end of the state of emergency linked to the Covid pandemic and the entry into force of new rules tomorrow.

According to Bassetti “today we make decisions that the Atlanta CDCs took in early December, we always arrive late and we lack that hair of courage. We have been too conservative and ideologically oriented to the Chinese policy of ‘zero Covid’ and not to those of a world that has gone faster. We have been good at vaccinations but not at restarts. To do this we have to reset and reset all the measures, in two years we have thought about complicating the life of Italians rather than making it safe and simple. Maybe we should write other measures for a virus that is completely different “.

“We hope this turning point begins – remarked Bassetti – and that there will be no second thoughts: wrong messages arrive from the Ministry of Health because it seems that we are still in an emergency confusing contagions with severe cases and this is a big mistake. We have to look ahead thinking that this infection is different than the one we knew two years ago “.