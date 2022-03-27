Covid, be careful not to confuse the Omicron variant with rhinitis and allergies

Omicron variant of Covid-19 and seasonal allergies. Symptoms and differences.

As spring progresses, the allergies seasonal and colds. In this period, the alert is highest, as these mild pathologies and allergies could easily be confused with the infamous Omicron and Omicron 2 variant of Covid.

Covid, Dr. Minelli explains the difference between the symptoms of the Omicron variant and seasonal allergies

The immunologist Mauro Minelli, responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for personalized medicine, stressed the importance of not underestimating the allergies and rhinitis typical of this season and also not to be alarmed at the first symptom for fear of having contracted the Omicron variant of Covid- 19. Dr. Minelli, as reported byAdnkronosclarified the symptoms of the two variants of Covid-19 and allergies.

Symptoms of seasonal rhinitis

Starting from seasonal rhinitis, Minelli stated that “the predominant symptoms are constituted by fits of violent and uncontrollable sneezing, runny nose with watery and clear rhinorrhea, itching and nasal congestion; less frequent are itching of the palate, throat and ears “. The doctor goes on to state that “in the perennial forms these symptoms are more nuanced and nasal obstruction prevails, possibly complicated by the overlapping of symptoms such as speech disorders, reduced smell, possible local infectious complications with denser and more viscous nasal secretion” .

Symptoms of allergic rhinitis

Allergic rhinitis can also be lasting and “the characterizing allergic forms of rhinitis, especially those of a seasonal nature, is the very frequent conjunctival involvement with ocular disorders which very often are the ones that most negatively affect the quality of life of pollinated subjects and which are typically represented by red and itchy eyes, intense tearing, photophobia, with possible involvement of the edges of the eyelids “.

Symptoms of Covid-19 and differences with allergies

The Covid-19, on the other hand, explains Dr. Minelli “appears completely unexpectedly compared to the rhythms encoded by the classic pollen calendars that have always been the same for decades, with a fairly sudden onset characterized by fever possibly associated with completely absent chills in allergy sufferers. There may also be other disorders affecting the upper respiratory tract such as sore throat, cough and shortness of breath, but also more general symptoms such as headache and general feeling of malaise with possible diffuse and migrating joint and muscle paincompletely unpublished even in the most acute phases of allergic crises “.