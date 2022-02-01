Covid, because it is “the hour of liberation” – Libero Quotidiano





Alessandro Sallusti January 31, 2022

With the Quirinale closed, it is now urgent to file the pandemic, not in the sense of denying it or underestimating it but of getting out of an emergency phase that is no longer reflected in the facts. Mind you, if today we can imagine such a decision it is only because until now we have put in place a series of restrictions and protections, without which it would not be possible to imagine a normality, from lockdowns to colored zones, from vaccines to obligations and restrictions. . Who today wants to make the normality after having fought, hindered and ridiculed the penalty line is a sly in bad faith, if it had been for them the epidemic would have been infinite, a good part of the dead in the last year are children of that culture and disciples of vaccinated and greenpassed bad teachers like all the gurus who play on the skin of others.





Only those who have been vaccinated, those who have followed the rules and limitations to the letter today can claim concrete steps forward in removing constraints and limitations that even according to the scientific community are no longer necessary. If someone has reservations about loosening their grip because “it is to give it to the deniers”, reflect on the fact that the only winners of this game are the millions of Italians who have played it with a sense of responsibility, the others are like the Portuguese who travel on public transport without paying the ticket, that is an inevitable plague, and that at the end of the ride they boast about it to friends: since I was right not to pay that I arrived at the terminus for free like you fools? Time will settle the score, it is useless to waste further energy to convince those who do not want to be convinced.





The neurologist Sigmund Freud had defined with a short story this human category that still false truths in the depths of the unconscious. Here she is. Dude lends a pot to Gaius who returns it to him with a hole in it and then asks him to account for it, Gaius denies ever having had that pot and, faced with overwhelming evidence, claims that he has received it but already has a hole in it and to the objection that if punctured he would not have been able to using it he replies that it is true, but that when he returned it, the hole was not there. In short, there are people who will never accept the truth, wasted time. So let’s not make it long, we expect the government to quickly adjust the cautions to the real risk that vaccinated people run, a risk that today is objectively less than it was months ago.