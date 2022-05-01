Covid, because South Africa could enter the fifth wave sooner than expected

Listen to the audio version of the article

South Africa could enter a fifth wave of Covid sooner than expected after a sustained increase in infections over the past 14 days that appears to be driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants, local health officials said.

According to an article by Tulio de Oliveira of Stellenbosch University, these sub-lineages account for more than half of the new infections in South Africa recorded in the first week of April and are more transmissible than the former and dominant subgenus BA.2.

Hospitalizations for Covid-19 are also increasing, however, hospitalizations and deaths in intensive care remain substantially stable, said South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla, adding that at this stage the health authorities have not been alerted to the presence of a new one. variant, apart from the changes to the dominant variant of Omicron in circulation. However, added infectious disease specialist Richard Lessells, the growing share of infections attributed to the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-lineages suggests that the latter have an advantage over previous Omicron sub-variants such as BA.2.

The country had indeed predicted a fifth wave, but not before May-June, that is, at the beginning of the southern hemisphere winter.

Of the new sub-variant of SarS-CoV-2 Omicron 4 – just isolated and sequenced for the first time also in Italy in the Microbiology laboratory of the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza – “at the moment we still know little but I think we can say it is not very different from the other previous ones. So it will probably be more contagious but I don’t think it will be more lethal, more pathogenic and more aggressive »commented Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa.