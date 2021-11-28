Covid, because the Omicron variant is so scary

For days there has been talk of nothing but the “variant of terror”. But why the Omicron, the new strain of Sars-Cov-2 discovered in Botswana and South Africa, scary? Is it really that dangerous? The scientific community is worried about its spread, and the new version of the virus has already arrived in Italy, despite the new measures to stop its advance. But let’s go in order.

Covid, because the Omicron variant worries experts

Tag-Ve is an independent group of experts that monitors the Covid pandemic on behalf of the World Health Organization. The task force is specifically focusing on new variants of the coronavirus.

The latest to emerge in chronological order is the B.1.1.529, first detected on November 9, 2021 in South Africa. It has a high number of mutations, and some of these may indicate greater risks for infected people.

According to what emerged from the preliminary evaluations, compared to the other VOC variants of concern (i.e. those that are a source of concern for the scientific community), the possibility of reinfect.

The number of cases connected to the variant is increasing in a “dizzying” way in all the states of southern Africa, where infections have increased by 258% in a week and Omicron became dominant in just two weeks.

Several laboratories have pointed out that this strain is not detected by one of the target genes of the molecular buffer, that S.. However, this is good news: even without sequencing it is possible to understand if a patient is affected by this mutated virus. However, the Alfa variant also has this characteristic.

Covid, are vaccines effective against the Omicron variant?

The Omicron variant features beyond 30 mutations only in the region of protein Spike, which allows the coronavirus to enter human cells in order to reproduce. Some had already been detected in the Alpha variant, the former British variant, and in the Delta variant, which has now become predominant around the world.

They are associated with a major transmissibility and immune evasion. In other words, the Omicron variant may be more contagious than the others and have the ability to evade the protection given by vaccines and previous infections.

There is still no reliable data on the effectiveness of the Covid vaccine against this variant. If the drug fails to provide adequate protection from serious illness, the drug companies Pfizer And Modern will update the formula, so as to give specific immunity to vaccinated patients.

Covid, what are the symptoms of the new Omicron variant

Other mutations identified have never been detected in the strains currently in circulation, and for this reason analyzes are underway to understand whether they can increase other characteristics of the virus, for example the ability to cause more or less forms. severe of Covid.

THE symptoms of the Omicron variant would be the same as the Delta variant. Again, we are faced with a parainfluenza syndrome characterized by fever, fatigue, headache, sore throat and cough, stuffy nose and sneezing, total or partial loss of taste and smell. Here are all the Covid symptoms to monitor.

Covid, why is the Omicron variant so called and what are the others

One last thing to know about the Omicron variant is the reason for its first name. The WHO decided last June to revolutionize the nomenclature for variants, previously associated with the place where they were first detected.

This mechanism, however, gave falsehood sense of security of not being able to come into contact with those certain strains except by traveling or even a episodes of racism towards certain populations. With the “new virus from China”, on the other hand, we have seen real cases of synophobia, and it hasn’t gone better with the “Indian variant”.

The World Health Organization, after evaluating some options, has thus decided to use theGreek alphabet. Currently, the following variants have been identified and categorized.

Alpha (former English variant).

(former English variant). Beta (former South African variant).

(former South African variant). Range (former Brazilian variant).

(former Brazilian variant). Delta (former Indian variant).

(former Indian variant). Lambda .

. Epsilon .

. Mu.

Subsequent letters should have been the No. and the Xi. However, the first would have created confusion in the English-speaking world at home with the assonance with the word “new” (new one). Calling a variant Xi, on the other hand, could have caused diplomatic incidents.

The WHO guidelines provide in fact to avoid giving names that can be traced back to existing people, ethnic groups, religious groups, pathogens and diseases. Xi is one of the surnames most popular in the world, especially in China. And Xi is also the name of the Chinese head of state, Xi Jinping.

This is why we finally opted for the letter after. The Omicron variant is in Italy, as anticipated here. We may soon see a further increase in cases in our country. News that could also have repercussions oneconomy and the families. If the infections increase, the prices go up, as explained here.