Covid, Belgium closes cinemas and theaters from December 26, curfew returns in Austria and in Spain the obligation to wear an outdoor mask

Many European countries, including Italy, are currently taking new and urgent measures to counter the spread of Covid. In Belgium, for example, from December 26th, mass events will be banned, from Christmas markets to indoor shows and congresses, with restrictions even outdoors. Theaters and cinemas will close, albeit temporarily. The stores will continue to remain open but with a maximum of two customers at a time. Sporting events, on the other hand, will take place behind closed doors. Save places of worship but also bookstores, libraries, museums, swimming pools, rooms for weddings and funerals, wellness and fitness centers. Schools will restart on January 10. For restaurants closing at 23, even during the Christmas and New Year holidays. To worry, as explained by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, is once again the Omicron variant.

Austria

In Austria, however, from December 27 the curfew will return, the closure for bars and restaurants at 22 and restrictions for some events and dinners. For events, where the assignment of seats has not been foreseen, the maximum number of participants is set at 25 people vaccinated or cured, with the obligation to wear the Ffp2 mask. For events with pre-assigned seats, the maximum number of people who can take part is set at 500 units with people vaccinated or cured, 1,000 participants vaccinated or cured and provided with a negative swab, and finally 2,000 dose vaccinated participants booster and with negative buffer.

In view of the New Year celebrations, the chief medical officer Katharina Reich of the task force Austrian, appealed to citizens, inviting them to give up the large gatherings for the celebrations for the new year, recommending to celebrate the arrival of 2022 “possibly outdoors, in a restricted environment and only with vaccinated people”. The Austrian government then added the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway to the list of countries at risk. Anyone returning to Austria from these countries will have to observe a period of quarantine, with the exception of those who have already received the third dose booster and is in possession of a negative PCR molecular buffer.

Spain

In Spain, the government intends to approve a measure that will reintroduce the obligation to wear a mask outdoors. This was announced by the Iberian media, citing sources from the executive. Prime Minister Sánchez allegedly talked about this provision in a meeting with the presidents of the regions. Approval is scheduled for tomorrow, December 23, in an extraordinary council of ministers, according to the agency Efe.

Germany

Finally, there is Germany which, just yesterday, announced a new squeeze, has booked “80 million of Biontech vaccine doses »updated against the Omicron variant, as announced by the Minister of Health, Karl Lauterbach. Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, he pointed out that these doses could not be available immediately but “from April-May”. On the topic of the Christmas holidays, the president of the Robert Koch Institut he said: “The Christmas holidays must not become the spark that sets off the wave of the Omicron variant.” Even though the numbers of contagion currently in Germany are dropping, “the incidence is still too high, many hospitals are at their limit,” explained Wieler. And since the Covid variant could become dominant in a few weeks also in the Federal Republic, the president of Koch added: “We must also take into consideration a wave of infections that we have not yet seen before”.

