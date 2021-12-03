Covid, Belgium closes schools a week earlier. Incidence is growing in Germany. Switzerland abolishes quarantine to “save” skiing

The Covid epidemic does not stop the march in some European countries. Belgium has developed new measures to contain the infection. Among the main initiatives: the closure of nursery and primary schools brought forward to one week before Christmas. In secondary schools we will move on to hybrid teaching (50% in presence). And the mask, starting from Monday, will be mandatory from 6 years. From 6 December, public events in closed spaces will be limited to 200 people, while the teleworking regime, with a maximum of one day in attendance per week, is maintained, as well as the closing of bars and restaurants at 11pm.

Read Also Covid, Monsignor Aldo Giordano died: he was the apostolic nuncio to the European Union. He was infected on a mission with the pope

The weekly incidence increases again in Germany which yesterday decided to ban entry to retail stores for no vaxes. The Robert Koch Institut, after three consecutive days of decline, it recorded 442.1 positives per 100 thousand inhabitants (yesterday they were 439.2). The number of postives in 24 hours is 74,352 and 390 deaths (357 a week ago). The hospitalization rate in intensive care is 5.47. Yesterday the State-Regions conference decided the lockdown for the unvaccinated at the federal level and passed a document that launches the parliamentary legislative initiative for a generalized vaccination obligation. According to various experts, the measures would still be insufficient to stop the current wave of the pandemic, which is putting the health systems of the regions where the vaccination rate is lower under great pressure.

Read Also Covid, the US study: “Mortality rate among pregnant women five times higher with Delta”

There Swiss instead it tries to save the ski season, crucial for the country’s economy, abolishing the quarantine. But to contain the Omicron variant also increases the tests for vaccinated and cured. From Saturday 4 December, travelers from countries deemed at risk of Covid will no longer have to respect a period of isolation but “The test requirement will also be extended to people who have been vaccinated or cured“, Explained the minister of health, Alain Berset in a press conference. “In addition to having to undergo a PCR test before entering Switzerland – he added – they will have to perform a second test (Prc or rapid antigen) also between the fourth and seventh day after arrival “. It has been specified that these are rules from which cross-border cross-border workers will be exempted (about 340,000 people from Germany, France, Italy, Liechtenstein). According to the new provisions, entry into Switzerland is forbidden for citizens of other unvaccinated states who wish to enter the Schengen area from countries or regions considered at risk for temporary stays without working activity, specifies a statement. The government also announced new measures across the country. Particularly, from next Monday the obligation of the Green pass will be extended, which will be necessary for all public eventsee indoor amateur sports or cultural activities, as well as for outdoor events with more than 300 participants.

Read Also Covid, the ISS study: vaccines prevented over 22 thousand deaths and 445 thousand infections in Italy between January and September

In France, nine cases of the so-called Omicron variant have been confirmed in different regions. Health Minister Olivier Véran told BFM this morning that the Omicron variant “has probably been in circulation for several weeks in France”. The vaccination campaign for children between 5 and 11 years at risk to contract severe forms of the disease will be open “between mid and late” December. The minister specified that in January the vaccination will probably be extended to other children of the same age group, in a “progressive and optional” way.

There are 50,584 infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours in the United Kingdom, with a decrease of over 3000 compared to yesterday, even if the estimates on a weekly basis – not yet conditioned by the potential impact of the Omicron variant, which for now has recorded only confirmed cases on the island in the order of tens – still indicate an increase in new cases: with a share of infected now calculated at one every 60 inhabitants at the end of November in the whole British territory, compared to one every 65 in the previous week.

The deaths, however, remain more or less stable (143) and the total number of hospitalized patients continues in the downward trend in progress for over a month (approximately 7300 against the 7600 counted up to yesterday) thanks to the effect attributed by specialists especially to vaccines .

Meanwhile, the daily doses administered return to travel on half a million, with over 420,000 boosters (third reinforcement doses) as part of the relaunch of a mass vaccination campaign also encouraged by the data of an updated research just published by scientists from the universities of Southampton and Edinburgh which confirms the effectiveness of the boosters. According to these data, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, administered as a third dose almost exclusively both in the Kingdom and in other Western countries, guarantee in fact a particularly high level of immune protection starting 10-12 weeks after the second dose.

The Omicron variant cases identified in Israel, 4 of these are not vaccinated and 3 are immunized. All returned to the country from abroad: 5 from South Africa, one from Malawi and one from Great Britain. In addition to these confirmed infections, there are 27 other positive PCR test cases that are being investigated. Of these, 22 were declared by the ministry as “unprotected”, meaning that they have not received a dose of the vaccine in the past 6 months or that they are simply not vaccinated.