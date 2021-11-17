Covid, Belgium towards new measures, clubs and gyms in the balance – Europe

BRUSSELS – Belgium, in the wake of the rise of infections and hospitalizations, is preparing for a new squeeze against Covid-19. Tomorrow at lunchtime the Consultation Committee will meet at which, yesterday, the government technicians have already anticipated the need to introduce new restrictions, in the wake of what happened in the Netherlands.

The Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo, has shown some skepticism about the advisability of new closures and it seems – as reported by the local press – more oriented towards expanding smart working and the obligation to wear a mask. However, discos and gyms remain in the balance of which the Technical-Scientific Committee has asked to be closed for at least 3 weeks.

Meanwhile, Belgian politics are divided on the mandatory nature of the vaccine for certain categories, a topic that will be on the table at tomorrow’s government meeting. The socialists and the Walloon minister and former premier Elio Di Rupo are pushing for mandatory vaccination, and not just healthcare workers. De Croo, however, is leaning towards a further awareness campaign. Also on the tablethe mask is mandatory for children aged nine and up (at the moment the obligation applies from the age of 12) and the reintroduction of mandatory smart working for three or four days a week.