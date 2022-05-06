Covid, Berti: “So many cases of reinfection. Here’s why” – Chronicle

Florence, May 6, 2022 – Many cases of reinfection from Covid, cases of positivity are popping up again in schools. What’s going on? We asked Renzo Berti, director of the prevention department of the Asl center. “It is true, especially the latest variants have had the ability to infect also vaccinated people, who are in fact protected from the disease but not from infection. Thanks to the vaccine, they develop much less demanding symptoms – explains Berti -. It is also true that the immunity we have is calibrated according to the original variant, and not the Omicron. And then remember that vaccination coverage tends to decrease over time. Therefore, those who made the last recall more than four months ago are more at risk ”. Cases of reinfection, explains Berti, concern all ages. If before the elderly were more protected and young people less, now these differences no longer exist. So who needs to be more careful? “The frail, by age or because they have other pathologies”, replies the director. The good news is that, thanks to family doctors, fourth dose administrations are on the rise. Here yesterday 1963 vaccines were made in the ASL Tuscany center. Of these, 1481 are fourth doses. 390 the third doses and 67 the second. There were also 25 people who made the first. “Every day we have a few dozen first vaccinations,” Berti reports. He adds: “1420 fourth doses were made by family doctors. Their commitment is essential to increase the numbers “. While waiting for “the updated vaccine for variants to arrive in the autumn”, the recommendation remains to “always use a mask in crowded places”. “Let’s not forget that the percentage of positives on first diagnosis swabs remains high, at 70%”. Therefore, always prudence. …