Covid, Berti: “So many cases of reinfection. Here’s why” – Chronicle

Florence, May 6, 2022 – Many cases of Covid reinfectionin schools i cases of positivity. What’s going on? We asked Renzo Berti, director of the prevention department of the Asl center. “It is true, especially the latest variants they also had the ability to infect vaccinated people, which are in fact protected from disease but not from infection. Thanks to the vaccine, they develop much less demanding symptoms – explains Berti -. It is also true that the immunity we have is calibrated as a function of original variant, and not Omicron. And then remember that vaccination coverage tends to shrink over time. Therefore, those who made the last recall more than four months ago are more at risk ”.

Cases of reinfection, explains Berti, concern all ages. If before the elderly were more protected and young people less, now these differences no longer exist. So who needs to be more careful? “THE fragileby age or because they have other pathologies ”, replies the director.

The good news is that thanks to the family doctors the administrations of fourth doses they are growing. Here it is yesterday 1963 vaccines were made in the ASL Toscana center. Of these, 1481 are fourth doses. 390 the third doses and 67 the second. There were also 25 people who made the first. “Every day we have a few dozen first vaccinations,” Berti reports. He adds: “1420 fourth doses were made by family doctors. Their commitment is essential to increase the numbers “. While waiting for “the updated vaccine for variants to arrive in the autumn”, the recommendation remains to “always use a mask in crowded places”. “Let’s not forget that the percentage of positives on first diagnosis swabs remains high, at 70%”. Therefore, always prudence.