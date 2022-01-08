Covid, Biden’s flop: with vaccines, more deaths than Trump

Managing the pandemic was supposed to be one of his strengths over the past, but the data and polls are now burying him. “ Covid, as we are dealing with it now, is not here to stay “the president of the United States declared yesterday, Joe Biden, claiming that the virus will remain in the environment but now there are tools to fight it. “ We will be able to control it. The new normal will not be what it is now. It will go better “, he added. The Omicron variant gallops throughout the country, and yesterday – 7 January – the record figure of 894,000 new infections was reached, for a total of 59.4 million infected by the pandemic. have reached 835,000. As is known, in the past Biden had accused former President Trump of having handled the pandemic emergency very badly and of having thousands of deaths on his conscience: but now it is the numbers that embarrass the current tenant of the White House.

More Covid deaths under Biden than Trump

Despite the vaccines, 74% of Americans are vaccinated – in a similar period, there have been more deaths under the Biden presidency than Trump. As reported Free, the United States currently has 835,000 deaths from Covid since the start of the pandemic, more than 420,000 of which occurred under Biden’s presidency, i.e. more than those under Trump in the period from the first Covid death recorded in the US (end of February 2020) and the official end of the Trump presidency (January 19, 2021). Furthermore, it must be said that the vaccine administration campaign in the United States officially started in mid-December 2020, vaccines that were therefore not yet available under the tycoon’s presidency. Considering that the latter drastically reduce the risk of hospitalization and death and there is also much more experience in hospitals on how to treat the disease than in 2020, we can conclude that the accusations of the dem against The Donald were at least ungenerous. Of course, Trump was often chaotic in communication – as often happened during his presidency – and in disputes with Anthony Fauci they certainly didn’t help, but his administration set the vaccine strategy that Biden’s later followed.

Polls also reject Biden on the pandemic

Surveys also say that Americans are not happy with how Joe Biden is handling the pandemic. As reported by a survey conducted by Cnbc, in fact, Biden – rejected on all fronts – does not even shine in the management of the pandemic, his initial strength: the 55% of the interviewees in fact, he said he disapproved of the management of his presidency. A general discontent, while inflation and contagions are galloping, sinking the consensus of the tenant of the White House.