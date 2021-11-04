Business

Covid, Bill Gates invests in the Italian Reithera vaccine

The key objectives

Covid in Italy and in the world: the news of today 3 November.

The funded program will focus on two key objectives: to develop second-generation vaccines that can provide broader coverage against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus variants of concern, and to support the Bill & Foundation’s HIV initiative. Melinda Gates for the generation of innovative vaccines.
“We are thrilled that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has decided to invest in ReiThera’s technology,” commented Stefano Colloca, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of ReiThera. “The project will allow us to access their network of highly experienced scientific collaborators by harnessing the potential of our new GRAd vector technology for the development of vaccines needed for both new COVID-19 variants and HIV, which could have a very positive impact on the lives of people in low- and middle-income countries, “he added.

ReiThera and the Covid-19 vaccine

ReiThera has already developed GRAd-COV2, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate encoding the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus spike protein. As noted in the note, “recent phase 1 and 2 studies have shown that it is safe and well tolerated in adults and the elderly, as well as in comorbid subjects, with seroconversion rates against Sars-CoV-2 greater than 93% after a single dose and over 99% with a two-dose regimen. ” “These results support further clinical development of the vaccine candidate with a phase 3 study,” the company added.

