Covid, black day for Piacenza: three victims and 188 new positives

Three deaths (one 83-year-old man and two women, 75 and 90-year-olds), 188 new confirmed cases, one person currently hospitalized in intensive care (number unchanged from yesterday).

These are the data on the trend of the Covid pandemic in Piacentino, as reported by today’s regional health bulletin. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,781 deaths, while the people infected by the virus are 74,425 in total.

IN THE REGION – Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,411,326 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 4,651 more than yesterday, out of a total of 22,460 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 10,560 molecular and 11,900 tests rapid antigenic. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 20.7%.

VACCINATIONS – Meanwhile, the anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 12 noon a total of 10,386,461 doses were administered; of the total 3,788,287 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 94.3%. The third doses made are 2,872,617. The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region dedicated to the subject, which also indicates how many vaccination cycles have been completed and the additional doses administered.

ADMISSIONS – The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 29 (-5 compared to yesterday; -14.7%), the average age is 68.7 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, there are 1,336 (-23 compared to yesterday; -1.7%), average age 76.7 years. In the area, patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 in Piacenza (number unchanged compared to yesterday), 2 in Parma (unchanged), 5 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 3 in Modena (-1 compared to yesterday); 7 in Bologna (-3), 3 in Ferrara (unchanged); 3 in Ravenna (-1); 1 in Forlì (unchanged); 4 in Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in the Imola district and in Cesena (like yesterday).

CONTAGIONS – The average age of new positives today is 45.7 years. The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 870 new cases (out of a total of 291,344 from the beginning of the epidemic) followed by Modena (806 out of 219,086) and Reggio Emilia (710 out of 159,564); then Parma (441 out of 117,398), Ravenna (434 out of 130,486), Ferrara (340 out of 97,924). Then Rimini (289 out of 133,596), Forlì (233 out of 65,675), Cesena (225 out of 78,388). Finally, Piacenza (188 out of 74,425) and the Imola district with 115 new positive cases out of a total of 43,440 since the beginning of the pandemic. The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 60,118 (-129). Of these, people in isolation at home, i.e. those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are 58,753 (-101) overall, 97.7% of the total number of active cases. These are the data – ascertained at 12 noon today on the basis of institutional requests – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region.

Healed and deceased – The total number of people healed are 4,769 more than yesterday and reach 1,334,583. Unfortunately, there are 11 deaths:

3 in the province of Piacenza (an 83-year-old man and two women, aged 75 and 90)

1 in the province of Reggio Emilia (a 90-year-old man)

2 in the province of Modena (a 93-year-old man and a 98-year-old woman, the latter died in Reggio Emilia)

3 in the province of Bologna (one 84-year-old man and two women, 84 and 98 years old respectively)

1 in the province of Ferrara (an 82-year-old man)

1 in the province of Rimini (a 76-year-old man)

No deaths in the province of Parma, Ravenna, Forlì-Cesena and in the Imola district.

In total, 16,625 deaths have been reported in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.