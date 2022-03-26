Covid, Blangiardo (Istat): “In 22 months 606 thousand residents have been lost. On birth rate shock effect as after the Chernobyl disaster of 1986 “

“The first and most obvious demographic effect of Covid is that in 22 months, between 1 March 2020 and 31 December 2021, 606 thousand residents are missing in Italy. In terms of deaths, there were 145 thousand deaths, more than the 125 thousand recorded during the second World War, between 1940 and 1943. Deaths from covid, between 2020 and 2021, represent the second and fourth highest values ​​ever recorded in Italy over the last century. In terms of casualties, that is, we have suffered the effects of a war “. These are the words president of theIstat, Gian Carlo Blangiardospeaking at the conference “Two years in the trenches”promoted in Florence by Cesifin Foundation and fromNeodemos Association.

Blangiardo also explains that national life expectancy shrank by one year in 2020, with local exceptions such as Lombardy, where the decline in expectation was greatest. And he focuses on the birth rate: “Covid scared future parents with a drop in conception (-10 / 11%), as happened with the outbreak of the second World War and with the arrival of the toxic cloud of Chernobyl in 1986. In a nutshell, due to the fright, many conception have been suspended in anticipation of better times. The same thing happened with covid, until March 2021 when there is the twist: compared to March 2020, the birth rate increases. And the growth is determined for the majority by Italian women graduates who are no longer young“.